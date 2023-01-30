Farmhouse Fate: Upper Allen Township advertises new bid options for historic farmhouse

Upper Allen Township is moving the process forward to determine the fate of a historic farmhouse on a plot of township-owned land that is set to become a park.

The township is advertising bid options for the structure, nicknamed the Lambert farmhouse after the family who built it, located at 1215 McCormick Road.

Bids will be received online via the PennBid program.

One option advertises sealed bids for the purchase of the house to be removed and relocated.

A second option advertises sealed bids for the purchase of the house and its relocation to Lot 5, a township-owned plot of land across the street.

Assistant Township Manager Kelly Palmer said the sale of Lot 5 is contingent upon the relocation of the farmhouse to that lot.

PennBid said a minimum reserve for the purchase of both the structure and the lot is set at $250,000, and the township will retain an easement for stormwater discharge at a location of its choice.

A third option advertises sealed bids for the demolition and removal of the house, including the "abatement of asbesos, demolition, and disposal of a two-story residential structure, carriage house, inground pool and small living quarters upon the township's property," the advertisement said.

Sealed bids for all three options will be received through 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at which time the bids will be publicly opened and read electronically, PennBid said. Copies of bidding documents are available online at PennBid's website.

This marks the second time the township has advertised bids for the property. The township sought bids in August to remove and relocate house and received one bid from resident Matt Taylor, a member of the township’s Historical Architecture Review Board.

Taylor said he submitted a bid for $132,000 to purchase the farmhouse and move it to Lot 5. However Township Manager Scott Fraser said the bid was not acceptable because it was contingent on moving the house to the plot of land across the street and that parcel of land wasn't included in the township's advertisement.

Fraser explained that Pennsylvania laws dictate that the township can't negotiate an agreement for something outside the scope of what was advertised.

During the Board of Commissioners' Oct. 19 meeting, commissioners tabled a proposed bid to request the demolition of the structure and the discussion continued at the board's Dec. 7 meeting when the proposal to advertise three new bids received unanimous approval.

The original Four Bay German Georgian home was built in 1855 and received two major additions, likely in the 1970s or 1980s, along with other “bizarre extensions and renovations,” The Sentinel reported in February. Architect Doug Tilly conducted a study on the house and reported the results to the township in 2021, where he said water intrusion also impacted portions of the home.

Both the Lambert farmhouse and a nearby barn, are situated on a 60.9-acre plot of land that the township purchased in 2020 for $1.1 million. The land will eventually house Upper Allen Generations Park, a name that received approval from the Board of Commissioners in September.

While no final decisions have been made regarding the barn, the structure, which was constructed around 1825 and predates the house, could be renovated as an event space.

A master plan for the park indicated that the land will include a 39-acre passive zone for activities such as hiking, biking and birdwatching for individuals or small groups. A transitional space of 12 acres will allow activities such as picnics, Frisbee, horseshoes and other medium-level activities. The final 10 acres will comprise the active zone, dedicated for noisier activities and larger groups of people.

The township will receive $450,000 from an American Rescue Plan Act grant to aid in the park’s construction, something Ken Martin, president of the Board of Commissioners, estimated in July will cost between $15 million to $20 million.

The construction of the park as a whole is anticipated to be a multi-year process.

