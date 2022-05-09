 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County

Farmers market vouchers available for Cumberland County seniors

Farmers on the Square

Katie Lazor of Three Springs Farm in Wenksville stocks her booth with fresh fruit and vegetables at Farmers on the Square on Sept. 5, 2018.

 Sentinel file

Cumberland County announced Monday that Farmers Market Nutrition Vouchers are now available for eligible seniors in Cumberland County ages 60 and older who fill out an application available through Cumberland County Aging and Community Services.

“Vouchers are available for our seniors but there is a limited supply,” Director of Aging Annie Huff said in a news release. “The nutrition vouchers can be used at any participating farmers market or stand to purchase fruits and vegetables grown in Pennsylvania.”

To be eligible, recipients must have turned 60 years of age or older by Dec. 31, 2022 and have an annual income less than $25,142 for a one person household and $33,874 for a two person household.

The $24 nutrition vouchers can be used from June 1 through Nov. 30. For an application, contact Cumberland County Aging and Community Services at 717.240.6110, or get one online at www.ccpa.net/250/Meals-Food-Nutrition. Applications for this once-a-year program need to be submitted by Sept. 15, 2022.

People are also reading…

Download PDF Participating Farm Markets and Farm Stands
A list of PA FMNP/SFMNP participating Farm Markets and Farm Stands in Cumberland County.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

