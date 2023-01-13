Farmers keep history alive with restored antique tractors on display at Farm Show

HARRISBURG – When Zane Zimmerman was 2 years old, he loved to sit on one of his family’s tractors. His first word, uttered when he was less than a year old, was tractor.

Now at the venerable age of 12, this Big Spring Middle School eighth grade student drives a Farmall tractor through the state Farm Show Complex with the confidence of a lifelong farmer. Not surprising, he said, because it’s in his blood.

“These tractors are a part of history,” the Upper Mifflin Township boy said pointing to dozens of antique tractors at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show. “They’re also a part of my family heritage. I don’t want to see them get thrown away.”

Old tractors—small and large, green, orange and red – dominated the Farm Show Complex Equine Arena on Wednesday. Some tractors were on display, others were in the ring for the tractor square dance and still others were in tractor games.

“We have 60 old tractors here ranging from 1918 to 1980,” said Landis Zimmerman of Lancaster, who chaired the Farm Show tractor show. “People who grew up with these tractors or may have had them in the family want to preserve agriculture history. I have 20 antique tractors myself.”

Three generations of Zimmermans from the Newville area (no relation to Landis Zimmerman) attended the show. They brought their 1939 Allis Charmers tractor and their 1942 Farmall H tractor, representing 165 years of tractor history.

When Dave Zimmerman of Hopewell Township was growing up on a farm in Newville, he drove his family’s 1942 Farmall H tractor. He’s still driving it.

“I grew up with that tractor and used it for field work,” he said. “It still runs. They built tractors to last back them. Now, we use it to rake hay, pull wagons and go to tractor shows.”

He said that when his son, Ryan, was a little boy, he dreamed of becoming a farmer and a carpenter. He became both.

Ryan Zimmerman likes to say that he is “living the dream.”

“I got the 1939 Allis Chalmers from my wife’s grandfather in 2012,” he said. “It was rusty and beat up. I took it to a guy who got it running again.”

Zane, Ryan Zimmerman’s son, inherited the family love of old tractors. By the time he was 5 or 6, he was learning how to drive one. When he was 10, he was driving a tractor and mowing hay in a field as his dad watched.

All three Zimmermans said they like coming to tractor shows for the camaraderie of talking to others who love old tractors and even remember switching from horses and mules to tractors.

Ryan marvels at how tractors have changed over the years. “Back in the old days, the fencepost was your GPS,” he said. “You would look at a fencepost across the field and plow toward it, trying to go straight.”

He said driving a tractor isn’t difficult once a person gets the hang of it. “One time, I hit a mailbox with a hay wagon,” he recalled “Another time I was pulling two hay wagons behind the tractor and I didn’t hit any mailboxes!”

He said his family owns six old tractors, ranging from 1939 to 1973.

Randy Kessler of Newport, member of the Perry County Old Iron Collectors, accompanied Charles Lupfer of Shermans Dale to the Farm Show.

“My grandpa got a 1938 Oliver tractor,” said Lupfer, who will turn 92 in a few weeks. “I still have it, steel wheels and all. It runs pretty good.” Lupfer, a dairy farmer and retired bus driver, said he loves old tractors.

Kessler, a mechanic, said that he has four tractors, including an old Farmall H tractor in the process of being restored.

Farmers at the show admired each other’s tractors, including a Minneapolis Moline, an orange Allis-Chalmers and a green John Deere, to name a few. The farmers each extolled his own preferred brand.

