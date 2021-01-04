Farm Show's potato doughnuts to be available at Giant, Karns starting Friday

This year's virtual Farm Show may not have been able to bring the Food Court back to the area, but potato doughnuts will be available for purchase at select Giant and Karns stores during Farm Show week.
The Pennsylvania Co-Operative of Potato Growers announced Monday that customers will be able to purchase fresh potato doughnuts at local Giant and Karns Foods stores in the Harrisburg area during the week of the 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which will run virtually starting Saturday and continue through Jan. 16.
Participating Giant locations in Cumberland County include the Silver Spring Township location on the Carlisle Pike, the Simpson Ferry Road location just outside Mechanicsburg Borough, the Camp Hill super store on Trindle Road, the Hampden Township location off Marketplace Way, the Upper Allen Township store off Cumberland Parkway and the New Cumberland store off Old York Road.
Participating Karns locations include the North Middleton Township store on Carlisle Road, the Boiling Springs store off Forge Road, the Hampden Township store off the Carlisle Pike and the Lemoyne store on State Street.
“We are excited that virtual Farm Show viewers will still be able to enjoy fresh Pennsylvania Farm Show potato doughnuts this year,” said Nathan Tallman, executive director of the Pennsylvania Co-Operative Potato Growers, Inc. “Potato doughnuts are a traditional Pennsylvania Farm Show favorite. Besides their deliciousness, they embody the best of our local farmers from across the commonwealth growing safe, nutritious potatoes with local flavor.”
A limited supply of powdered sugar potato doughnuts will be available for purchase at the locations. Similarly to how the Farm Show used to open, with the Food Court opening a day ahead, the potato donuts will be available for purchase starting this Friday, ahead of the Saturday start of the virtual Farm Show.
The potato doughnuts will be available in the bakery section of the grocery stores.
“Karns Foods is excited to be working with the Pennsylvania Co-Operative Potato Growers to make their famous potato doughnuts available at all of our locations,” said Andrea Karns, vice president of marketing and sales at Karns Foods. “Pennsylvania agriculture is such a key part of our state’s culture and this is a delicious way to celebrate it.”