Farm Show's potato doughnuts to be available at Giant, Karns starting Friday

This year's virtual Farm Show may not have been able to bring the Food Court back to the area, but potato doughnuts will be available for purchase at select Giant and Karns stores during Farm Show week.

The Pennsylvania Co-Operative of Potato Growers announced Monday that customers will be able to purchase fresh potato doughnuts at local Giant and Karns Foods stores in the Harrisburg area during the week of the 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which will run virtually starting Saturday and continue through Jan. 16.

Participating Giant locations in Cumberland County include the Silver Spring Township location on the Carlisle Pike, the Simpson Ferry Road location just outside Mechanicsburg Borough, the Camp Hill super store on Trindle Road, the Hampden Township location off Marketplace Way, the Upper Allen Township store off Cumberland Parkway and the New Cumberland store off Old York Road.

Participating Karns locations include the North Middleton Township store on Carlisle Road, the Boiling Springs store off Forge Road, the Hampden Township store off the Carlisle Pike and the Lemoyne store on State Street.