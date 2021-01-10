Farm Show's Calving Corner is virtual this year but still offers learning opportunities

Although the Bollinger dairy farm is the only one featured during the 2021 Farm Show Calving Corner, Miller said that there is a partnership with the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts on the Calving Corner YouTube channel for STEM activities at 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the Farm Show.

Materials needed for each activity will be posted on Calving Corner and the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts Facebook pages in advance.

Miller said that because of the COVID-19 restrictions, she too is not permitted to be at the Bollinger farm during the Calving Corner on Tuesday.

“Seth Bollinger, who is a marketing major, will be helping his father and grandfather with the livestreaming."

She said more Calving Corner livestreaming will happen after the Farm Show, one on Jan. 19 at Brook Corner Holsteins in Lebanon and the other at Ar-Joy farms in Cochranville in late January.

“We had a great eight days planned,” Miller said. “But the stay-at-home advisory put a kink in our plans. Planning this virtually was challenging because it’s nothing like we’ve done before. We hope to be at the Farm Show Complex in the Northeast Hall for the next Farm Show.”