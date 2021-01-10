Farm Show's Calving Corner is virtual this year but still offers learning opportunities

HARRISBURG — You’re not the only one staying home from the 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show this year.
So are the cows who will participate in the Farm Show Calving Corner, a bovine maternity center where in past years visitors sat in bleachers or stood nearby looking into two 24-by-24-foot pens, each holding two pregnant cows. Visitors watched calves being born, naming the calves and learning about dairy farming in Pennsylvania.
The 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show, virtual because of COVID-19, will have a Calving Corner on Tuesday featuring cows from Meadow Spring Farm of Lititz.
Miriam Kelly Miller, Calving Corner project director, said virtual Calving Corner followers can see “real life on the farm as we livestream new life directly from a Pennsylvania outstanding family dairy farm. We will showcase calves being fed, cows being milked and newborn calves entering the world.”
The Calving Corner will feature a dairy farm, owned by the Bollinger family since the 1940s, when the operation included dairy, chickens, crops, beef and tobacco. Later, the family changed the emphasis to all dairy.
Tom, Andy and Seth Bollinger, representing the second, third and fourth generation on the farm, will take Calving Corner behind the scenes for live segments about the technologies and methods used each day to care for their Holsteins and land.
Although the Bollinger dairy farm is the only one featured during the 2021 Farm Show Calving Corner, Miller said that there is a partnership with the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts on the Calving Corner YouTube channel for STEM activities at 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the Farm Show.
Materials needed for each activity will be posted on Calving Corner and the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts Facebook pages in advance.
Miller said that because of the COVID-19 restrictions, she too is not permitted to be at the Bollinger farm during the Calving Corner on Tuesday.
“Seth Bollinger, who is a marketing major, will be helping his father and grandfather with the livestreaming."
She said more Calving Corner livestreaming will happen after the Farm Show, one on Jan. 19 at Brook Corner Holsteins in Lebanon and the other at Ar-Joy farms in Cochranville in late January.
“We had a great eight days planned,” Miller said. “But the stay-at-home advisory put a kink in our plans. Planning this virtually was challenging because it’s nothing like we’ve done before. We hope to be at the Farm Show Complex in the Northeast Hall for the next Farm Show.”
To watch the Calving Corner, see YouTube and sign up for text alerts by texting “calvingcorner” to 833-985-1834. Calving Corner will continue to livestream from Pennsylvania family dairy farms in late January.
Tuesday's schedule includes a kick-off at 10 a.m., questions and answers at 11 a.m., sustainability at noon, behind-the-scenes of milking at 1 p.m., the journey of milk at 2 pm., what cows eat at 3 p.m., calf care at 4 p.m. and a second round of questions with the Bollinger family at 5 p.m.
Miller said that live births will also be streamed throughout the day as they happen. “When it comes to dairy farming, flexibility is key,” she said. “Everything is up to Mother Nature, so if a cow starts giving birth, these segments may be adjusted.”
The Calving Corner is made possible by the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, Center for Dairy Excellence, American Dairy Association North East, Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement, Professional Dairy Producers Foundation, and additional agricultural organizations with support from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.