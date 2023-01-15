Farm Show vendors, officials see attendance, spending at nearly pre-pandemic levels

HARRISBURG - The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show was marked by huge crowds mirroring the pre-pandemic years and record high food prices, along with the usual agricultural spectacle.

“This has been an amazing Farm Show,” state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “We picked up where we left off in 2020. The energy is back, the crowds were incredible, sales were good, and the weather was kind to us.”

The eight-day agricultural exposition ended Saturday after a week of relatively mild weather and crowds not seen in a few years.

Two years after COVID-19 shuttered Pennsylvania’s version of a state fair and one year after light attendance and participation, the Farm Show came roaring back.

Although the numbers of competitive exhibits were down from peak years, both livestock entries and enthusiasm for the Farm Show was up. This Farm Show featured 111 horses, 326 sheep, 115 swine, 488 beef cattle, 283 dairy cattle, 373 dairy goats, 61 meat goats, 463 rabbits and 33 alpacas, plus 742 market animals.

It also had such crowd-pleasing events as rodeos, square dancing, sheep to shawl contest, hitched horse events and seven baking contests. Visitors marveled at the massive draft horses, the graceful alpacas, the docile sheep and the calm cows. They watched rabbit hopping competitions and a lumberjack demonstration.

But they didn’t see any birds.

“Where are the birds?” asked a large sign in the East Hall, where in a typical Farm Show hundreds of birds are clucking, quacking, honking and gobbling. The sign, echoing what hundreds of visitors asked, explained that live poultry shows were canceled for the 2023 Farm Show to protect Pennsylvania’s $7.1 billion poultry industry from the ongoing threat of avian influence.

Avian flu has hit poultry farms and consumers hard, leading to the destruction of millions of birds and the rapid rise of egg prices.

A row of empty bird cages with Farm Show ribbons inside bore mute testimony to how much the birds were missed. Nearby, the Ag's Magic Show had a computer run toy chicken named Rodger.

Visitors spent time in the Family Living Department admiring everything from colorful quilts to canned goods. They participated in goat yoga, goat snuggling, virtual horse riding and even fishing from a pool in the East Hall. They pitched horseshoes and watched children do stick horse racing.

Food sales

They also ate food, lots of it. Farm Show Food Court prices were the highest in history with $23 quarts of maple syrup, $12 blooming onions, $9 battered vegetables, $8 trout sandwiches and $6 milkshakes to name a few. Yet several vendors at the Food Court commodity booths said that didn’t affect sales as much as they expected.

Rahn Troutman, manager of the Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers Inc. said it was a “really good” Farm Show.

“We didn’t set a record like we did in 2019,” he said. “But sales were good, and raising the price of a dozen doughnuts from $10 to $12 didn’t hurt sales a bit. Our cost went up, and we had to pass that along.”

David Smith, who managed the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association booth, said their sales were at pre-pandemic levels. He said that raising the milkshake cost to $6 didn’t hurt sales.

“All our sales are up,” he said. “Our new orange cream milkshake surpassed our expectations. It did even better than our strawberry and raspberry special milkshakes in past years. It’s worthwhile to make these special flavors.”

Fern Stiffler, who ran the Pennsylvania Beekeepers Association booth, said that sales were almost but not quite as good as pre-COVID years. "We kept our prices the same. Our best seller are our two waffles with two scoops of honey ice cream.”

The State Horticultural Association of Pennsylvania didn’t raise any prices except for the salsas, said Matt Strite, booth manager. “Our sales did extremely well,” he said. “We’ve outpaced our best year. Cider doughnuts and slushies are the best sellers and the apple dumplings have done really well, too.”

Penn Ag Industries scaled back on their many offerings but continued to sell the most popular ones, said Chris Herr, stand manager.

“Chicken tenders are our best seller,” he said. “We haven’t been here since 2020, and we had to raise our prices across the board. Our sales are solid but not at pre-pandemic levels.”

Farm Show Complex

Sharon Myers, state Farm Show Complex and Expo Center executive director, said that this year’s show exceeded expectations.

“The Farm Show is 100% back,” she said. “We have pre-pandemic crowds. Our parking is over the 2020 levels. People are genuinely happy to be here and are having a good time.”

Myers said that Farm Show employees gave 100% to make the event a success. “Everyone moved trash, wiped tables, helped with crowd control and did what needed done,” she said.

When the last Farm Show visitors trudged out of the Farm Show Complex and exhibitors still were packing up, the massive cleanup began.

The staff of 31 permanent employees and 16 temporary ones were already weary after numerous days of 12- hour shifts. Yet they kept working, hauling trash out as exhibitors and animals left. They then pushed manure out and removed stalls and pens. They also cleaned arenas, bathrooms, exhibit areas, hallways and more.

“While the exhibitors and animals are moving out, we move trash,” said Ann Brown, Farm Show Complex facility operations manager. “When the animals and exhibitors are gone, we start pushing manure out and removing stalls.”

Some workers dismantled the 1,000-pound butter sculpture in the Main Exposition Hall and drove it to a Juniata County dairy farm to be converted into fuel.

“We’re focusing on the East, Northeast, North, Northwest and West halls,” Brown said. “We have to get them done. Starting Tuesday, we have three days of horse sales, the Pennsylvania Harness Horse Sale, the Mid-Atlantic Breeders Sale of Morgan Horses and the Keystone Draft Horse Sale. They use everything but the Main Exhibition Hall and the Giant Expo Hall.”

When those events end, the staff has to clean up again for the PA Auto Show starting on Jan. 26, followed by the Great American Outdoor show on Feb. 4. “We have an extremely busy first quarter of the year,” Brown said.

Unlike past years, the Farm Show staff this year doesn’t have the pressure of getting the complex ready for an inauguration celebration. Gov. elect Josh Shapiro will be inaugurated at the state capitol at noon Tuesday, and he'll then hold his inauguration celebration Tuesday evening at Rock Lititz.