 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Farm Show unveils butter sculpture with 'Harvesting More' theme

  • 0
Butter sculpture

The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show's butter sculpture was unveiled Thursday morning at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced Thursday that the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show will run from Jan. 8 through Jan.15 and will be hosted at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. "Each year, the Pennsylvania Farm Show chooses a theme to convey our vision for the future of Pennsylvania agriculture," said Redding. "After cultivating virtually in 2021, it's only natural that we Harvest More in 2022 as we join together in Harrisburg once again, we'll showcase a harvested bounty of innovative projects, sustainable practices, empowered agriculturalists, engaged youth and inspiring stories of our powerful agriculture industry. I hope you join us as we Harvest More, together, in Harrisburg in January."

The Pennsylvania Farm Show on Thursday morning unveiled this year's butter sculpture with the them "Harvesting More."

The sculpture, sponsored by the American Dairy Association North East, features urban and rural agriculturalists coming together by toasting glasses of milk.

The sculpture was once again created by artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, who started work in mid-December on the sculpture. The sculpture uses butter from Land O'Lakes in South Middleton Township.

How to attend the 2022 Farm Show safely in COVID pandemic
Farm Show returns with in-person format next weekend

For more on this story, check back to Cumberlink.com and read The Sentinel's Friday print edition.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

A blind otter is learning his new surroundings at the Jacksonville Zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News