Farm Show unveils butter sculpture with 'Harvesting More' theme

The Pennsylvania Farm Show on Thursday morning unveiled this year's butter sculpture with the them "Harvesting More."

The sculpture, sponsored by the American Dairy Association North East, features urban and rural agriculturalists coming together by toasting glasses of milk.

The sculpture was once again created by artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, who started work in mid-December on the sculpture. The sculpture uses butter from Land O'Lakes in South Middleton Township.

