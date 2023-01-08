Farm Show sees attendance comeback with opening weekend

HARRISBURG – After a virtual 2021 and a sparsely attended event last year, the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show came roaring back this weekend.

Record high Food Court prices and charges for everything from seeing butterflies to snuggling goats didn’t deter thousands of people from packing into the 24-acre Farm Show Complex for the start of Pennsylvania’s version of a state fair.

“We’re back in full force,” a jubilant state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding declared after opening ceremonies. “While the food and activities draw the crowds, this show is about more than food and fun. It’s an opportunity to come together and showcase the vital role agriculture plays in our state and our nation.”

The Farm Show runs until 5 p.m. Jan. 14. Admission is free but parking costs $15 a vehicle in the Farm Show lots off of Elmerton Avenue and at HACC. Free shuttle service and handicapped parking are available.

A very full house

Although Farm Show officials don’t take attendance, parking lots and the complex appeared pretty full on opening day.

The Food Court buzzed with activity as people stood in lines 40 deep for everything from the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association new orange cream milkshakes to the Pennsylvania Mushroom Growers breaded mushrooms.

Visitors seemed eager to both see and participate in this Farm Show. They took and posted selfies by the thousands of themselves with sunflowers in the Giant Expo Hall, beef cattle and alpacas in the North Hall, the butter sculpture in the Main Exhibition Hall, horses in the Equine Barn and sheep in the West Hall.

They took cooking lessons at the Culinary Connection Stage, where the spotlight was on cooking with mushrooms.

Children visited 19 AgExplorer stations learning about everything from beef from farm to fork to honey production, edible nuts and varieties of apples. They also went through the Pennsylvania WoodMobile, a trailer of interactive experiences about the state’s forest industry.

Rodeo

Pennsylvania may not be the wild west – but cowboys and cowgirls on Saturday showed that they’re at home here at two Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championships in the New Holland Arena.

Katie Robinson, a third-generation horsewoman, comes by her love of horses naturally. The 16-year-old West Pennsboro Township resident’s mother, Ronnie Robinson, rode horses while pregnant with Katie. Ronnie Robinson is a horse trainer, participates in barrel riding at rodeos and has been in the Bullride Mania. Katie Robinson’s grandmother, Donna Walborn, owns a farm in West Pennsboro where she has six horses and grows hay.

“I’m in barrel racing and pole bending in today’s rodeo,” said Katie, a Commonwealth Charter Academy student. “I have two quarter horses, Drama, 8, who does barrel racing and Trooper, 13, who does pole bending. I work with them three days a week in our outdoor riding ring to get ready for the rodeo.”

The rodeo lasted about three hours with participants showing both grace and grit, beauty and brute strength. The cowboys and cowgirls made it look easy. It wasn’t.

Seven mounted young men participated in steer wrestling in which each chased a steer from horseback, leaped off his horse, then wrestled the steer to the ground. Most of the slender cowboys struggled mightily but Gavin Sloat of Woodstown, New Jersey, did it in under six seconds.

Younger cowboys did the event from the ground instead of while on horses. Clay Brininger of Mifflinburg did it in a mere three seconds. Coy Miller of McClure won calf roping.

Nate Bayous of Woodstown dominated bull riding from the moment his bull came charging out of the holding gates bucking wildly. As the bull bucked, Bayous hung onto his flat-braided rope for the required eight seconds, then jumped off. Bulls dumped many of the other unceremoniously to the ground.

On the cowgirls side, Maya Zerbe was the fastest of 22 contestants in barrel racing, where the cowgirls raced their horses into the arena and sped around three separated barrels without knocking them over. She also did well in pole bending where cowgirls galloped around several poles without touching them.

Emma Kennerknecht looked as relaxed as Buck Buck, her seven-month-old red New Zealand rabbit, a meat breed, in the Rabbit Youth Showmanship Contest.

“I’ve had rabbits since I was 2,” said Kennerknecht, the Pennsylvania State Rabbit Breeders Association dutchess. “I’ve been showing them since I was 8. I have about 200 rabbits at home and sell them for meat and for show pets.”

Big horses, big show

Humans aren’t the only ones paying more these days for their living expenses.

Draft horses, those beautiful big horses that captivate Farm Show visitors, have big costs too. Often called “gentle giants” because of their friendly natures despite their bigger than life size, draft horses come with substantial costs, owners of the 80 draft horses at this year’s show said in the Equine Barn on Sunday.

“A pair of show horses can cost from $5,000 to $10,000 if you want something like a Chevy to $50,000 to $100,000 for a pair like a BMW,” said Linda Thoms of Aaronsburg, who brought Belgians to the show and who tells the crowd the details of hitched horse events.

She said that showing horses requires wagons which can cost $20,000 plus a stock trailer for the horses, a cargo trailer for the supplies, fuel for the vehicles and food for the horses.

“Each day, our horses eat a bale of hay and 15 pounds of grain,” Thoms said. “They drink up to 70 gallons of water,” she said.

Draft horses dominated New Holland Arena. They were dressed in their Sunday best. Wearing silver hames and black leather harnesses and guided by men in suits and women in skirts and jackets, the draft horse hitched competitions showed about 4,000 people in the arena the real meaning of horsepower

The day began with three teams in the six-horse hitch, with two horses as the lead team, two in the middle as the swing team and two at the rear as the wheel team. Eighteen horses from three breeds thundered through the arena as the crowd applauded their beauty, gracefulness and brute strength.

The drivers seemed very attentive to their teams as they kept thousands of pounds of horseflesh moving smoothly. They also had the horses walk, reverse directions and lined up when directed to do so. Meg Enslin of Newville placed third with her team of North American Spotted Draft Horses.