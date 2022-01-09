Farm Show returns with smaller than usual crowd

HARRISBURG – The opening of the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Saturday, the first in the pandemic era, was like no other.

Bigger aisles, smaller crowds, more expensive food and fewer exhibits made this Farm Show opening unique. But the Farm Show was back and visitors seemed delighted.

Although state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding strongly encouraged visitors to wear masks while visiting the Farm Show – and even had boxes of masks and bottles of hand sanitizers available throughout the 24-acre complex and even on the shuttle buses – less than 20% of visitors were masked.

However, by mid-afternoon Saturday, a steady line of people visited the state Department of Health booth for COVID-19 vaccines. :"We're giving a mix of first vaccines, second vaccines and boosters," a worker said. The Health Department also offered flu shots at the event.

Farm Show aisles this year are wider to alleviate the shoulder-to-shoulder crowds typically common most years. The complex also has an upgraded HVAC system to improve air flow.

Plenty of familiar activities were on the schedule this past weekend – three baking contests Saturday and two on Sunday, cooking demonstrations, two rodeos, a fashion show, state police drill team demonstrations, hitched horse demonstrations and livestock judging.

Here were the Saturday highlights:

Rodeo

A pair of young Middlesex Township brothers who lasso steers as easily as they tie their shoes were among the 130 participants in two Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championships Saturday in the New Holland Arena.

Trevor Gettys, 11, an Eagle View Middle School sixth grader, and Gavin Gettys, a Middlesex Elementary School fifth grader, participated in calf roping, ribbon roping and breakaway events. The brothers live on a 10-acre farm with their parents, Jeff and Tammy Gettys.

"I started roping a calf dummy when I was 4," Trevor said. "I love to ride Gizmo, my quarter horse, and be smooth and fast." His mother said he used to pretend his toy Bullseye from "Toy Story 2" was a goat and would tie its legs to simulate goat tying.

Gavin, who hopes to compete in team roping eventually, rode Leroy, a 20-year-old quarter horse. The Gettys brothers entered in divisions for younger cowboys.

Some rodeo events require brute strength. Others require grace, good time and a bit of luck. It’s never as easy as it looks, but the Gettys brothers made it look smooth.

Farm Show crowds love rodeos and these cowboys and cowgirls didn’t disappoint them. Rodeos, which began as competitions to test cowboys' courage, stamina and ability, have become popular high school competitions.

"High school rodeo is popular," said Scott Beltz, Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association president. "Our numbers keep growing."

The rodeo began with steer wrestling in which three young men had their work cut out for them. They mounted their horses, raced into the center of the arena, slid off their horses and onto the backs of steers and tried to wrestle them to the floor.

Other events quickly followed - team roping, in which two mounted people galloped into the ring after a running steer, one looping a rope around the head then the other around the feet; pole bending where cowgirls galloped around several poles without touching them; and barrel racing where the cowgirls raced their horses into the arena and sped around three separated barrels without knocking them over.

Kace Hollenbach of Middleburg won first place junior chute dodging, jumping off his horse and wrestling a steer (at least triple his weight) to the ground.

Trevor Gettys shone at junior calf roping when he successfully rode into the arena after a running calf, threw his rope around its neck, dismounted, wrestled the calf down and restrained it. Gavin almost succeeded in a breakaway roping event but ran out of time.

"'I’m both nervous and excited when I watch," Tammy Gettys said of her sons. "I'm proud of them because they work so hard."

Bull riding, the icing on the cake at rodeos, had the spectators sitting on the edge of their seats from the moment a bull came charging out of the holding gates bucking wildly as each cowboy tried to hang onto it for eight seconds. The bull riders hung onto their flat-braided ropes around the bucking bulls who clearly didn’t want passengers.

Cowboy after cowboy was dumped unceremoniously to the ground, running or rolling out of the way of the 2,000-pound bulls as other cowboys guided the bulls pack to the pen.

Then it was Hollenbach's turn. With a calm demeanor but nerves zapping like hot wires, the Snyder County teenager wrapped a rope around one hand, lifted the other, tightened his thighs around the bull and took a breath.

Suddenly, the stock men opened the gate and the bull exploded out into the arena. Time seemed to stand still as determined cowboy and bucking bull began a battle of wills. Hollenbach won and the crowd roared its approval.

Opening

The official Farm Show opening was the most low-keyed in years with Redding standing outside the Maclay Street doors in the bitter cold with youth leaders from the 4-H, FFA and Farm Show Junior Committee.

"The Farm Show is a tribute to all who keep agriculture moving, especially our youth who are the future of the industry," Redding said before he cut a ribbon to symbolize the show's opening.

Crowds were noticeably smaller than past years, although they grew as the hours went on. The Food Court crowds grew too. At noon, 21 people waited for milkshakes while 16 waited for mushroom products. The other food booths had steady but not overwhelming crowds.

Assisting the state police this year for the first time were the Harrisburg police, who seemed delighted to watch the draft horse cart classes.

Baking contests

The one place that drew almost typical Farm Show opening crowds were the Saturday baking contests - apple pie, cookies and chocolate cakes. Entries in these were only slightly off regular years while the crowds watching the judges at their sweet tasks of evaluating seemed almost as large as regular years.

The baking contest spectaculars seemed drawn by the sweet entries - and the promise of free samples after judging.

Sunday, which began with freezing rain glazing roads, also started out with smaller crowds, which grew as temperatures rose. Here are the Sunday highlights:

Cowboy church service

The Rev. Bill Allison doesn’t look like a typical pastor with his cowboy hat, wild rag, vest and boots instead of a stole and vestments.

On Sunday, he didn’t preach in a typical church either, instead offering a “Cowboy Church Service” at the Farm Show. Allison, pastor of the Central Pennsylvania Cowboy Church, gave the service to 150 people scattered among the more than 7,600 seats in the Farm Show Complex New Holland Arena.

Assisted by the worship team from the Bethany Church of the Nazarene, Allison gave a down to earth message of hope.

“Learn from your experiences but don’t let them eat at you,” he said. “There’s always another rodeo.”

Using Biblical references, Allison reminded listeners of the importance of seeking advice when they have problems. “Sometimes when you tell a problem to someone outside of it, you get a fresh perspective. So don’t be stubborn. Accept the help that’s offered.”

Jason Felty of Jonestown said he enjoyed the service and the way Allison presented the word of God “in a way people can relate to.”

Big horses, big show

One day after the rough and ready rodeo in the New Holland Arena, bigger but more graceful horses gave a totally different Farm Show performance on Sunday.

Wearing Scotch collars, silver hames and black leather harnesses and guided by men in suits and women in skirts and jackets, the draft horse hitched competitions gave a powerful demonstration of the phrase “horsepower.” Numbers were down but enthusiasm was up.

“It’s good to be back,” said Don Sherwood of Tunkhannock as he got his six Belgians ready for the draft horse hitch competition. In the next aisle of the Equine Barn, Rhonda Carbaugh of Greencastle worked on Belgians Cody and Vector.

“This is a laid-back farm Show but a nice one,” she said. “I’m happy to be back at the Farm Show – it’s what we do in Pennsylvania.”

Minutes later Buddy, Rambo, Bruce, Bit, Bob and Junior – all Sherwood’s Belgians - were clip clopping their way into the arena, with two horses as the lead team, two in the middle as the swing team and two at the rear as the wheel team. Although they were the only six-horse hitch, the crowd didn’t mind.

The spirited horses thundered through the arena as the crowd applauded the beauty, gracefulness and brute strength of the horses and the drivers who had hands strong enough to keep thousands of pounds of horseflesh moving. The horses gracefully walked, reversed directions and lined up when directed to do so.

After the performance, Sherwood driver Roger Thoms of Tunkhannock took a final “victory lap” around the arena, announcing that he is retiring after participating in this Farm Show event for 35 years.

Two horses then were removed from the Sherwood team and two other teams entered for the four-horse hitch, where Thoms and Sherwood again won first place.

The teams then went down to three horses for the unicorn class and two horses for team hitch. Other events were the youth classes, pleasure team competition and feed scurry obstacle course.

