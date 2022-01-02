Farm Show returns with in-person format next weekend

The 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show will open Saturday with traditional square dancing and sheep-to-shawl competitions, new attractions from cowboy church to a cornhole tournament and many of the COVID-weary visitors voluntarily wearing masks.

The agricultural show, slated in the state Farm Show Complex at Cameron and Maclay streets, will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Monday through Jan. 14; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 15.

Admission is free but parking is $15 a vehicle at the Farm Show’s on-site lots: 29-acre parking lot off Elmerton Avenue and at HACC. Free shuttle buses to the complex are included in the parking fees for Elmerton Avenue and HACC.

“This year’s theme, ‘Harvesting More,’ celebrates a long-awaited reunion after a virtual 2021 show,” said state Agriculture Secretary Russell C. Redding, referring to cancellation of the in-person Farm Show in 2021. “Whether you’re a seasoned veteran, a first-timer vying for a blue ribbon, a long-time fan or a brand new visitor, we’re glad you’ve joined us to celebrate the rivalry and revelry of our $132.5 billion dollar agriculture and food industry."

The Farm Show, Pennsylvania’s version of a state fair, celebrates the state’s agricultural industry with thousands of livestock, including horses, beef cattle, dairy cattle, poultry, sheep, swine, goats and rabbits.

The event, billed as the nation’s largest indoor agricultural show, also features nightly entertainment, a butter sculpture, baking contests, a calving corner where visitors in bleachers can watch calves being born, a food court with traditional and new treats and much more.

“People can’t wait for this year’s Farm Show,” said Sharon Myers, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center executive director. “There’s a real excitement about it after it wasn’t in-person last year.”

Farm Show visitors are not required to wear masks (although state employees working at the indoor show are) or to show proof of vaccination. Well-fitting masks are recommended for visitors ages 2 and older. The state Agriculture Department has asked anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to stay home. The state Health Department will offer COVID vaccines and flu shots during the show.

Features

This Farm Show will feature most of the traditional favorites from the butter sculpture to the blue ribbon apple pie contest, although there won’t be tractor square dancing. The Cumberland County Drill Team presentation, which for decades was held on Sunday afternoon in the Large Arena now called New Holland Arena, has been scheduled at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in the Equine Arena.

There will be plenty of new attractions too including:

Cowboy Church, an informal nondenominational service at 10 a.m. Jan. 9 in the New Holland Arena.

Reinventing the Corner Store, an urban gardening attraction focusing on gardening in small spaces and reclaiming city spaces.

Lively spirits, in which visitors 21 and older can buy Pennsylvania beer, wine and hard cider to take home.

The National Museum of Industrial History from Bethlehem exhibit, which interprets past, present and future industry and shows how industry transformed the United States.

Canine Spectacular at 6 p.m. Jan. 13, where people can meet various breeds and watch basic obedience and agility demonstrations.

Cornhole competition at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in the New Holland Arena.

The Farm Show will open each day with the 8 a.m. singing of the national anthem by winners of the “Oh, Say Can You Sing” contest. The top winner this year was Kallie Josephine Smith of Gordon, Schuylkill County.

The show will feature plenty of food including a Farmers Market in the Main Exhibition Hall, the PA Preferred Culinary Connection stage in the Main Exhibition Hall where chefs will prepare masterpieces and offer recipes and samples of everything from pork schnitzel with parsley spaetzli to chargrilled broccolini.

The Food Court, which opens at noon on Friday for a preview and food sales, will feature plenty of new treats from the commodity stands:

black raspberry milkshakes from the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association

veggie burgers and veggie corn dogs from the Pennsylvania Vegetable Growers Association

apple salsa from the State Horticultural Association of Pennsylvania

shredded portabella nachos and wild portabella mushroom jerky from the Mushroom Farmers of Pennsylvania

beef jerky stack sticks from the Pennsylvania Livestock Association

pierogi from the Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers.

C&J Catering, also in the Food Court, will offer shepherd’s pie bowls, Momma D’s pork & kraut bowls, chicken fingers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, pulled pork and baked goods.

For more information, visit farmshow.pa.gov or follow the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Facebook and Instagram.

