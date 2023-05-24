The Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association will offer its signature Farm Show milkshakes during a number of events in June as part of National Dairy Month.

The first two of the association's major events will be outside of Cumberland County. There will be a June 1 event at a Weis Markets in Lehigh County to kick off the Fill a Glass with Hope campaign, which provides milk to families struggling with hunger, and a June 2 event at Lancaster Bureau of Police as part of the city's First Friday event.

In Cumberland County, there will be a Caring Dairy Celebration from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 at Renewal by Andersen of Central PA, 4856 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township. The business will host the milkshake truck to celebrate June Dairy month, and there will be free milkshakes for the first 50 attendees.

The association's Milkshakes on the Moo-ve truck is available for events, and the group keeps updates on its upcoming events on its Facebook page.