Farm Show food available at Fall Food Fest this weekend

With next year's Pennsylvania Farm Show going virtual this year, area residents can still get a taste of the popular Farm Show food during the Fall Food Fest this weekend.

The festival will take place at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex from Friday to Sunday, with vendors open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

“2020 has been a whirlwind year for everyone, and now more than ever we need to come together to support the industry that has sustained us through it all,” Agriculture Secretary Redding said. “Join us at the Fall Food Fest at Farm Show, where you can get your Farm Show favorites and taste fresh, local products of Pennsylvania’s leading industry.”

The festival will take place in the north lot of the complex and include a number of fan favorites. Vendors who will be in attendance are PA Dairymen's Association (weekend only), PA Livestock Association, PA Mushroom Farmers, PA Potato Growers, Snyder's Concessions, Rachel's Soft Pretzels (Friday only), Forrests Feeds Co., German Roasted Nuts, Uglies Acres, Hillbilly Jerky, Whispering Brooke Cheese Haus, Chocolate Moonshine, Pennsylvania Beekeepers Association and Cassel Vineyards of Hershey.