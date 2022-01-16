Farm Show closes with lower than average attendance

HARRISBURG – After one of its most challenging exhibitions ever, the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show is in the history books.

Food prices were up. Attendance was down.

People square dancing happened. Tractor square dancing didn’t.

Small chickens came to the Farm Show. Large geese didn’t.

Free masks and hand sanitizers were available throughout the 24-acre complex. Few people used them.

This year’s eight-day Farm Show, which ended Saturday, was held as the omicron variant of COVID-19 raced across the state and nation. Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding urged but didn’t mandate that visitors wear masks to the show. He wore his daily. Well below 20 percent of visitors followed his example.

Yet one year after the Farm Show was held virtually, it was back. Vendors and visitors alike expressed joy in attending their annual reunion of all things agriculture.

“It’s been an incredibly successful show given the times we’re in, a blue-ribbon Farm Show,” Redding said. “Last year’s show (held virtually) was one dimension. This year, it was in three dimensions. A lot of people have thanked us for having it.”

He said Farm Show officials did everything possible to protect those who chose to come to this year’s eight-day show, including wider aisles, spread out exhibits, an improved HVAC system for better ventilation, free masks and sanitizers and free COVID vaccines and flu shots.

“We cautioned people about coming,” he said, referring to the unvaccinated and the medically vulnerable. “About 75 percent of Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. Even if the crowds weren’t here, the heart, soul and energy of the Farm Show was.”

Exhibits in everything from livestock to canned goods in Family Living were down. Jennifer Boling, who chairs the Family Living Department, said that “everything went well considering the circumstances. Our entries were down but people were just happy to be here.”

Food Court takes a hit

Vendors in the Food Court sold everything from apple dumplings to fried zucchini. The majority reported their business down by 50 percent.

“But we’re 100 percent better than last year, when we weren’t here,” said David Smith Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association executive director. His group sold everything from milkshakes to mozzarella cubes.

The Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers Council did well on maple syrup and cotton candy sales but were plagued by workers’ getting sick. “Even my husband got COVID after the Farm Show started,” said Dora Tice, booth manager. “Our business is down by 50 percent.”

Corn dogs, battered vegetables and blooming onions sold well at the Pennsylvania Vegetable Growers Association booth, said Bill Troxell, group executive director. Gale Ferranto, a third-generation mushroom farmer from Chester County, said sales were off by 50 percent “but we’re all healthy and happy to be back after last year.”

Matt Strite, who headed the State Horticultural Association of Pennsylvania booth, echoed that sentiment. He said that cider slushies and cider doughnuts were popular this year.

Pierogis and loaded baked potatoes, new this year, did well at the Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers Inc. booth, said Rahn Troutman, booth manager. Lloyd Hess who managed the Pennsylvania Livestock Association booth said the “flyin’ porker sandwich” with half beef and half pork was his best seller.

Freshly squeezed lemonade and buffalo chicken pizza sold well at the Pennsylvania FFA Foundation booth even though overall business was down by half, said Sarah Sparks, group executive director.

Bell & Evans stand workers reported fairly slow sales of their three items – chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches and chicken tenders.

Cumberland County presence

Cumberland County’s contributions to the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show were felt throughout the show, from the donation of more than 1,000 pounds of butter from Land’O Lakes for the iconic butter sculpture to the county competitors in dozens of categories.

New this year was a stand by Chef Tony’s Food Truck of New Cumberland. This popular stand in the Main Exhibition Hall featured such unique offerings as Philly cheesesteak egg rolls, General Tso’s Brussel Sprouts, and apple stuffed churros.

Several Cumberland County residents also participated in the Farm Show horseshoe tournament.

“I’ve been pitching horseshoes since I was 19,” said John Monismith of Enola. “Now I’m 71.”

Bev Barger of North Middleton Township, participating in the tournament with her husband, Brad, said that horseshoes are easy to learn, competitive and fun for a couple to do together.

Time to clean up

As the last exhibitors trudged out of the Farm Show Complex on Saturday evening, workers began the massive cleanup.

The complex, empty of visitors but full of workers, buzzed as people shoveled manure, collected trash, took down stalls and pens, cleaned arenas, bathrooms, exhibit areas, hallways and more. The butter sculpture in the Main Exposition Hall will be dismantled Sunday and transported to a Juniata County dairy farm to be converted into fuel.

Workers have a quick turnout because hundreds of horses and their owners will be moving in for the Keystone Draft Horse Sale scheduled in the complex Monday through Wednesday.

