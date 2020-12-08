Farm Show butter sculpture nixed over COVID-19 resurgence

As the state Department of Agriculture continues its planning for a virtual 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show, the butter sculpture event is the first to be cut from initial plans.

The department on Tuesday announced that the annual butter sculpture that was scheduled among the show's virtual features has been canceled.

“Pennsylvania is experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases with higher daily case counts than we saw in the spring,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “While we are heartbroken to have to cancel popular features of our annual Farm Show, we simply cannot afford to compromise the health and safety of our staff, the sculptors who would have to travel to Harrisburg, and those involved in recording and broadcasting virtual events."

Though the butter sculpture will not be present at this year's Farm Show, the virtual show is still scheduled to proceed, according to Redding, who noted that the department will continue to adjust plans as needed as the pandemic unfolds.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

