 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farm Show butter sculpture nixed over COVID-19 resurgence
editor's pick top story

Farm Show butter sculpture nixed over COVID-19 resurgence

{{featured_button_text}}
Farm Show butter sculpture 2020

The 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture depicted three of Pennsylvania’s professional sports mascots, from left, Philadelphia Eagles’ Swoop, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Steely McBeam and Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

As the state Department of Agriculture continues its planning for a virtual 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show, the butter sculpture event is the first to be cut from initial plans.

The department on Tuesday announced that the annual butter sculpture that was scheduled among the show's virtual features has been canceled.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Pennsylvania is experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases with higher daily case counts than we saw in the spring,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “While we are heartbroken to have to cancel popular features of our annual Farm Show, we simply cannot afford to compromise the health and safety of our staff, the sculptors who would have to travel to Harrisburg, and those involved in recording and broadcasting virtual events."

Though the butter sculpture will not be present at this year's Farm Show, the virtual show is still scheduled to proceed, according to Redding, who noted that the department will continue to adjust plans as needed as the pandemic unfolds.

Naomi's 5 favorite stories of 2020

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump Personally Asked PA GOP House Speaker to Help Change Election Results

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News