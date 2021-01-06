Farm Show 2021 opens Saturday with virtual format driven by pandemic

HARRISBURG — Russell Redding likes the Pennsylvania Farm Show as much as anyone who has participated in it for decades, maybe more because he is the long-time Pennsylvania agriculture secretary.

Yet Redding, who on Saturday would have been all over the 24-acre Farm Show Complex, months ago made what he called the tough but necessary decision to hold a virtual 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Using the theme “Cultivating Tomorrow,” the virtual show will be held Saturday through Jan. 16.

"There are times in the life of a farmer when the risks are too great or uncertain, requiring farmers to make the tough decision to leave a field fallow," Redding said. "To protect our assets, both our people and our resources, from incalculable losses, we have made the tough decision to take a year to lie in fallow.”

Billed as the nation’s largest indoor agricultural exposition under one roof and featuring approximately 6,000 animals, 10,000 competitive exhibits and 300 commercial exhibits, the Farm Show draws more than a half a million visitors each year.

This year, no people or animals will attend in person because of COVID-19. There won’t be baking contests, rodeos or a tractor square dance. The virtual emphasis will be on agricultural awareness and education.