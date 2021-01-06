Farm Show 2021 opens Saturday with virtual format driven by pandemic

HARRISBURG — Russell Redding likes the Pennsylvania Farm Show as much as anyone who has participated in it for decades, maybe more because he is the long-time Pennsylvania agriculture secretary.
Yet Redding, who on Saturday would have been all over the 24-acre Farm Show Complex, months ago made what he called the tough but necessary decision to hold a virtual 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Using the theme “Cultivating Tomorrow,” the virtual show will be held Saturday through Jan. 16.
"There are times in the life of a farmer when the risks are too great or uncertain, requiring farmers to make the tough decision to leave a field fallow," Redding said. "To protect our assets, both our people and our resources, from incalculable losses, we have made the tough decision to take a year to lie in fallow.”
Billed as the nation’s largest indoor agricultural exposition under one roof and featuring approximately 6,000 animals, 10,000 competitive exhibits and 300 commercial exhibits, the Farm Show draws more than a half a million visitors each year.
This year, no people or animals will attend in person because of COVID-19. There won’t be baking contests, rodeos or a tractor square dance. The virtual emphasis will be on agricultural awareness and education.
Instead of seeing a 1,000-pound butter sculpture, Farm Show fans can compete in “Butter Up,” an at-home butter sculpture competition.
Instead of people standing face to face with pregnant cows, people can see the virtual “Calving Corner” showcasing calves being born, cows being milked and dairy farmers discussing the industry.
Instead of watching chefs create dishes at the Culinary Connection and then tasting them, people can watch cooking demonstrations virtually.
The virtual Farm Show will feature live video feeds of ducklings and beehive activities from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, discussions on everything from solar energy to protecting your water and even bedtime stories for the young and young at heart.
“We'll tell this story through technology as we envision and cultivate a prosperous, thriving future together," said Sharon Myers, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex executive director. “We have not lost sight of what this industry means to Pennsylvania. This pandemic has highlighted our reliance on it. The show will go on, just as agriculture has persevered.”
Virtual show
This Farm Show offers some unique aspects.
There’s the Pennsylvania Farm Show Trail, an interactive map showing the commercial exhibitors and PA Preferred members who usually attend. People can search for their favorites by typing in keywords such as apples, honey or wine or simply browse a particular county or town.
There’s “Butter Up,” the butter sculpture competition to take place via Facebook.
Calling the Farm Show butter sculpture “a keystone to the annual Farm Show,” Redding invited people to try their hand at creating a butter sculpture at home to win $50 or $25 gift cards from members of the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association.
Competitors may use up to five pounds of butter plus chicken wire, sculpting wire, and a base to support the design. They may not use food dye or coloring of any kind to enhance the butter. Sculptures must be unique and the work of the entrant.
The contest is open for submissions Jan. 9-16. Categories are: elementary school, ages 5-10; middle school, ages 11-13; high school, ages 14-18; adult, ages 19-64; and seniors, ages 65 plus. Rules and regulations are posted on farmshow.pa.gov.
"The new at-home butter sculpture competition is an awesome opportunity to keep kids and adults engaged and learning virtually with the Pennsylvania Farm Show in a new and safe way this year,” said Alex Baloga, president and CEO of the PFMA.
The virtual Farm Show will open at 7 a.m. daily with the singing of the national anthem by someone who won the “Oh, Say, Can You Sing?” competition. Grace Gravely of Lower Allen Township will be the featured singer on Wednesday.
"While a virtual show will be very different from what we all know and love about the Pennsylvania Farm Show, we've been given an opportunity to think outside the box," Redding said. "We're looking forward to celebrating the industry that has kept us fed through a global pandemic and will continue to feed us tomorrow.
To “attend” the virtual Farm Show and learn about Pennsylvania agriculture, go to the Pennsylvania Cable Network for events being broadcast or visit the Farm Show website www.farmshow.state.pa.us or the Farm Show Facebook or the Farm Show Instagram pages.