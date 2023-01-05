Family Living Department showcases work from residents across the state

Pennsylvanians tend to be a creative people.

That creativity is front and center at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show Family Living Department, where visitors can check out everything from plum butter to pickled peppers, from wall hangings to wedding dresses and from burglar alarms to baskets.

This year’s Farm Show, Pennsylvania’s version of a state fair, will be held in the state Farm Show Complex at Cameron and Maclay streets from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Jan. 13 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 11.

Admission is free but parking is $15 a vehicle in the Farm Show lots off of Elmerton Avenue and at HACC. Free shuttle service and handicapped parking are available.

The Family Living Department is one of the most popular aspects of the Farm Show. Held in the Main Exhibition Hall, the department offers everyone from high-rise dwellers to rural village residents the chance to show their artistic sides.

Just about anyone can make a bookmark, but can you make fused glass, turn your hand print into a farm animal or make a floral door hanging? Family Living competitions give you the opportunity to do these activities and more.

Traditionally, sewing and food projects always have been a key part of the Farm Show. Seamstresses bring to the Farm Show their original simple aprons and intricate wedding dresses. They compete for ribbons and prize money with a lot of practical clothing such as pants, T-shirts and jackets.

Family Living also showcases amazing knit, crocheted and embroidered items. Needlecraft items include crewel embroidery, cross stitch and smocking.

One of the most popular Family Living displays features colorful quilts with mesmerizing patterns whether patchwork, applique or embroidered, whether quilted by hand or machine.

There’s even a quilt block contest in which people make either pieced or appliqued blocks. This year’s theme is “Spring Fling.” The blocks are made into a quilt, which is raffled at the next year’s Farm Show to benefit the Farm Show Scholarship Foundation

The various food categories also are worth a look. There’s a large section of baked goods - the 4-H food category even includes breads around the world – and a big selection of canned goods. Home canned tomato sauce, canned peaches, jams, jellies, pickles and relishes never go out of style.

In recent years, the crop art competition has inspired creativity and yielded stunning mosaics. Crop artists are required to create art entirely from naturally colored dried seeds and beans that can be grown in Pennsylvania. The art can be entered in either the flat category such as landscapes and portraits or the 3-D sculpture category.

People with green thumbs enter their container gardens and flowering plants – which must be flowering during the show.

Pennsylvania 4-H members enter a wide variety of projects including puppets and plants, electricity and engines, fishing and forestry and wreathes and woodworking.

Elsewhere in Family Living, people decorate clay flower pots, paint bowling pins into whimsical characters and turn gourds into everything from families of cats to birdhouses.