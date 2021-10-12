Fall Furnace Fest, Harry hand return to Pine Grove Furnace State Park this weekend

“Even though the festival is outdoors, it’s a certain amount of crowding,” Weltman said. “We ask people to wear a mask, but it’s voluntary.”

Hairy hand legend

As in prior years, families will be able to purchase a pumpkin from the Friends group on Saturday to carve using tools that are provided. At 6:15 that evening, the lit pumpkins will be paraded through the festival site to the Fuller Lake beach for loading onto a raft.

The annual Hairy Hand at Fuller Lake event will then start around 6:45 p.m. A local ghost story, Hairy Hand involves the spirit of a miner who drowned in Fuller Lake while trying to swim ashore to get a piece of pumpkin pie from his wife.

While the story is folklore, the setting has history. Fuller Lake was an iron ore quarry in the 19th century, Weltman said. Charcoal was used to power the industry, he said.

The Ironmasters Mansion will be open for self-guided tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days of the festival. History docents will be on the covered south porch of the mansion to greet visitors. Masks will be required inside the building.

New museum exhibit