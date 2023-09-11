Cumberland County may have just experienced a heat wave, but the fall festival season is quickly approaching, bringing with it plenty of vendors, crafts and food.

While next Saturday will be the 47th annual Holly Festival Day in Mount Holly Springs, it's Carlisle's Harvest of the Arts on Sept. 23 that will start the fall festival season in earnest.

Downtown Carlisle Association's annual festival along West High Street will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features plenty of artists, live entertainment, children's activities and the return of European sports cars. The annual festival is the largest held by the association all year.

That same weekend, Meadowbrooke Gourds in Lower Frankford Township will host its annual Sunflower Festival, where visitors can explore the business' 200-acre farm and pick sunflowers for free. The event also features food trucks and artisan craft vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday that weekend. Those who miss the festival are still able to pick sunflowers from the fields during the sunflower season.

Upper Allen Township will be among the first municipalities to hold its fall festival. Running from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 at Winding Hill Park North, the fall festival will include craft vendors, food trucks, games/inflatables, live music, hay rides and a showcase of emergency vehicles. The township will also collect canned goods for a food drive.

The New Cumberland Apple Festival will be held at the New Cumberland Borough Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30. One of the largest fall festivals in the county, the apple festival features plenty of apple-related activities such as food, as well as crafts, contests, live music, children's activities and more than 200 craft vendors and 70 food vendors. With limited parking at the park, trolleys will pick up and deliver festival guests on Bridge Street at the corners of Third Street, Seventh Street, Park Avenue and Haldeman Boulevard.

Silver Spring Township will hold its fall festival the same day. Fall Fest will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stony Ridge Park. The township festival will feature live music, BMX stunt show, food trucks, vendors, inflatables and pony rides.

Camp Hill Borough will also host its Harvest Hop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 30 rain or shine. The event will feature children's pumpkin painting, beer garden and live music, as well as yard games and downtown shopping.

Friends of Kings Gap will offer the sole festival on Oct. 1, with Garden Harvest running from noon to 5 p.m. at Kings Gap Environmental Education Center. The fall festival will focus on nature and art, but it includes plenty of the usual activities, including hayrides, pumpkin painting, games and food trucks, in addition to a visit from alpacas and a historic cider press. Parking and admission is free, but there is a cost for food, crafts and tickets.

There will be plenty of opportunities for pumpkin-related activities at the Pennsboro Pumpkin Fest at Adams-Ricci Community Park in East Pennsboro Township. The festival runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8. The festival features more than 100 vendors, as well as crafts, local businesses, games, a car show and live entertainment.

Those in western Cumberland County looking for a more-local pumpkin festival can visit the Shippensburg Fairgrounds on Oct. 20 and Oct. 22 for the second Shippensburg Pumpkin Festival. The festival features live pumpkin carving from local artist Danny Kissel, as well as food trucks, craft vendors, live music, hay rides and hay maze, petting zoo, costume contest and pie eating contest.

That same weekend, Pine Grove Furnace State Park will have its Fall Furnace Fest Saturday and Sunday, which features pumpkin carving, scarecrow making, children's crafts, hayrides, historical demonstrations and food and craft vendors. The Legend of the Hairy Hand and Pumpkin Float will return to Fuller Lake, with the pumpkin parade at 6:15 p.m. Saturday and the Hairy Hand at 7 p.m.

The Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association will hold its Fall Fest Oct. 27 to Oct. 29. Unlike other fall festivals, there is a $10 cost to attend for each carload of people, and there is a cost for some of the activities. The festival includes live music, train rides, tractor pulls, car show and a flea market.

One of the last fall festivals is the fifth annual Fall Harvest Fest at the Carlisle Expo Center, which focuses more on crafts, vendors and shopping. The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be plenty of children's activities, and children will also be able to trick-or-treat with the vendors on Saturday. The event will also be the location of TriState Events' annual Toys for Tots fundraiser and toy collection, with unwrapped, new toys welcome.

There will also be smaller fall events throughout the next two months, including the Fall Festival at the Frankenberger Tavern in Mechanicsburg on Sept. 23, hay rides and food trucks at the Bent Pine Alpaca Farm Open House on Sept. 24, the Fall Fest at Double Visions Acre Farm at 3605 Spring Road in Carlisle on Oct. 14, and the Maple Lane Farm corn maze at 150 Crossroad School Road in Newville, which is open on weekends through Oct. 29.