Falconry, an ancient form of hunting, finds new devotees including a Mechanicsburg woman

Apprentices become general falconers after two years of training and later are named masters. Falconers in the upper ranks are able to buy birds from licensed breeders or sometimes remove them from nests. Some raptors can be purchased for a few hundred dollars while others can reach six figures. Chen said most falconers trap them. The process is regulated by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and federal Fish and Wildlife laws apply to most of the birds because they are migratory. In some rare instances, with the right permit, falconers can keep large golden eagles, which can be used to hunt red fox, formidable predators on their own.

“To see the amount of power a 10-pound golden eagle can generate is a sight to behold,” said Patrick Miller, eastern director for the Pennsylvania Falconry & Hawk Trust, a statewide group that runs annual meets and advocates for hunting with the birds.

Miller helped Chen trap Candy Corn in the fall. He also keeps a red-tailed hawk, which is even-keeled, more used to humans and development, the “Ford truck” of the raptor family. He’s also worked with northern goshawks, which he likened to “Ferraris,” very fast and formidable, but also high-maintenance.