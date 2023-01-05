 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
F&M Trust in Chambersburg names new Chief Operating Officer

F&M Trust announced Thursday the hire of Chad Carroll as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

The company said in a news release that Carroll will be responsible for planning, organizing, and controlling the day-to-day activities of the bank and collaborating with the President & Chief Executive Officer in the overall administration of the bank.

“As the bank continues to grow, both geographically and in asset size, we are excited to have Chad join us,” said Tim Henry, President and CEO of F&M Trust, based out of Chambersburg. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to F&M Trust that will help us further execute our strategic plan and drive shareholder value.”

Carroll worked previously at S&T Bank, where he was Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, and Director of Consumer Banking. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and history, and attended IESE Leadership College in Madrid, Spain.

Chad Carroll

