Extension: Circle trap works in destroying spotted lanternflies

With the spotted lanternfly's egg-hatch season looming, the Penn State Extension is recommending an effective trap in capturing large numbers of nymphs.

Spotted lanternfly nymphs, which will emerge from egg cases over the next several weeks, crawl up tree trunks to feed higher on the tree, and traps can intercept them, according to the extension.

“Traps are most effective during ‘nymph season,’ which is April through July,” said Emelie Swackhamer, a horticulture educator at the extension. “While adults also can be captured by tree traps, they may avoid the traps, resulting in less effectiveness later in the season.”

What has proven to be effective is the circle trap, according to Swackhamer. The trap is a funnel-style device that wraps around a tree trunk, guiding lanternfly nymphs and adults into a container (a plastic jug or bag) at the top of the funnel as they move upward to feed on the tree. Swackhamer said the trap works best on trees with smooth back, since bark with deep grooves may allow lanternflies to crawl underneath the trap.

