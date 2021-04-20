Extension: Circle trap works in destroying spotted lanternflies

With the spotted lanternfly's egg-hatch season looming, the Penn State Extension is recommending an effective trap in capturing large numbers of nymphs.
Spotted lanternfly nymphs, which will emerge from egg cases over the next several weeks, crawl up tree trunks to feed higher on the tree, and traps can intercept them, according to the extension.
“Traps are most effective during ‘nymph season,’ which is April through July,” said Emelie Swackhamer, a horticulture educator at the extension. “While adults also can be captured by tree traps, they may avoid the traps, resulting in less effectiveness later in the season.”
What has proven to be effective is the circle trap, according to Swackhamer. The trap is a funnel-style device that wraps around a tree trunk, guiding lanternfly nymphs and adults into a container (a plastic jug or bag) at the top of the funnel as they move upward to feed on the tree. Swackhamer said the trap works best on trees with smooth back, since bark with deep grooves may allow lanternflies to crawl underneath the trap.
Spotted lanternfly nymphs, which will emerge from egg cases over the next several weeks, crawl up tree trunks to feed higher on the tree, and traps can intercept them.
Traps can be purchased, but the extension has guidance on how to build your own, on its website at https://extension.psu.edu.
Circle traps are preferred over "sticky" bands, which can capture other animals, including pollinators, birds, squirrels and other species.
“Though circle traps also can catch nontarget species, the potential is significantly lower than the use of sticky bands,” Swackhamer said. “If property owners still decide to use adhesive tape, they should cover it with a wildlife barrier, such as window screening, and monitor traps frequently.”
She did add that it is unknown what kind of effect the circle traps will have on cicadas, which also crawl up trees and will likely get caught in the traps. However, Swackhamer said cicadas tend to live in large, forested areas where few circle traps are placed, and the sheer number of them will probably not be significantly affected in procreation or survival by the traps.