Joe Arnold is fed up with the feeding of stray cats.

After about 10 years of living in Newville, the West Main Street resident believes the cat problem is getting worse, with stray populations growing as residents feed them.

“Seriously, every garden, flower bed, loose patch of dirt is now a litter box,” he said at the Newville Borough Council’s May 30 meeting.

Council members discussed how to address what Borough Solicitor Marcus McKnight described as an “explosion of cats” in the borough during their meeting this past Tuesday night.

The council authorized codes enforcement officers to deliver letters in the coming weeks to borough residents who are known to be feeding the cats, asking them to voluntarily stop putting out food.

McKnight said the number of people feeding stray cats in the borough is “relatively small,” but has a “tremendous negative effect” since feral cats can cause property damage.

Mayor Michael Croutch described the letters as a warning “shot across the whiskers.”

While McKnight said he hopes the letters will encourage residents to stop feeding strays voluntarily, the borough could also revise its existing ordinances to ensure enforcement when necessary.

“There is nothing in our ordinance ... regarding feral cats,” Council President Scott Penner said at the meeting.

Revisions could make feeding stray cats a civil offense, allowing the borough to enforce it, as opposed to criminal offenses that are enforced by the police. McKnight said the offense could be punishable by fines that progressively increase with the number of offenses.

He said the amount of such fines could be determined by the borough if the council revises the ordinance, something that could happen within the coming months.

It’s not just Arnold who has noticed the cats; Newville Historical Society President Randy Heishman said many live in the area behind the society’s South High Street building.

“We can walk out back and look over the top of the bank and see 15 [to] 20 cats in any given time,” he said. “Some of them are absolutely beautiful, but it seems like it’s increasing.”

McKnight said a growing feral cat population is not a new problem for the borough; Newville has seen herds of up to 100 stray cats in the past.

Penner said the borough has previously had organizations come out to trap, spay or neuter, and release feral cats.

“In the past when we’ve done it, we’ve had to pay significant amounts of money,” McKnight said. “Right now, we don’t have the budget to support that sort of thing.”

Even if the cats are spayed or neutered, he said if residents don’t stop feeding strays, the population will continue to grow.

Arnold said fixing the cats doesn’t solve the whole problem, adding “they still go to the bathroom.”

“I’ve got cats crapping in my garden,” he said. “We eat food from that.”

McKnight said stray cats can also spread diseases like rabies, and once they’re truly feral, they’re not adoptable.

“People think that if they feed cats, they’re doing a good public service,” he said. “The reality is they’re doing a negative public service.”

Photos: Scenes from the 2023 Newville Fountain Festival