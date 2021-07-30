 Skip to main content
EXPLAINER: Why masks are again advised for everyone indoors
EXPLAINER: Why masks are again advised for everyone indoors

Virus Outbreak Mask Guidelines

A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in October 2020. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines.

 Mary Altaffer, Associated Press

School districts already in the midst of forming back to school policies now have new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confer.Making a reversal from previous guidance, the agency announced it now recommends masking in schools. We know from the pandemic it works kids who were in person schooling last year we did pretty well we know masking works, said Dr. Joseph Perno, the chief medical officer at Johns Hopkins All Childrens Hospital in St. Petersburg. Dr. Perno said hes seen a massive increase in the number of overall kids testing positive, though most are able to go home from the emergency room. We know masks are the best way to protect our children and we need to remember right now the high majority of our children are not even eligible for the vaccine, he said. However, mask policies vary by state, and in many places by district. It really is so dependent upon where you are and which school district youre in. So its hard to generalize across the country, said Gigi Gronvall, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health. What should be the policy? I think its easier to start off strong and then ease up once there is less transmission in your community.Some states are reviewing the guidance.The California state officials said Children should return to full-time, in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place, including masking and vaccination, if they are eligible. A parent group already filed suit over masks in schools. In Missouri, the states attorney general previously filed a lawsuit to stop a mask mandate in St. Louis County and the St. Louis. Alabamas guidelines will include recommendations of universal masking in schools, however schools can choose whether to follow the guidelines, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Georgias largest school system, Gwinnett County, made them a requirement. Meanwhile, Governors in Georgia, Texas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Mississippi Arizona and Florida doubled down against mask mandates, leaving the choice up to families. Several Florida school districts discussed masks this week. We know two people that have passed away from COVID and granted we hear all those reports that its not as serious for children but there are those ones and nobody wants their kids to be the one, said parent Brooke Elkins, who explained she wants to see a mandate for K-8th students, which are not eligible for the vaccine until age 12. Being a special needs student it aggravated and exasperated his OCD, his anxiety, caused regressive behavior issues, it resulted in a lot of trauma for him and he even voiced that he didnt want to wear a mask at school, said Jennifer Rogers, a parent of a student with special needs. Rogers said she doesnt believe masks are effective, but thinks it should be optional without stigma or separation of students. According to CDC data, more than 60 percent of US counties have substantial or high transmission levels.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

NEW YORK — Wait, we're supposed to wear masks again? Even if we are vaccinated?

For a large part of the U.S., that's the latest advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC this week revisited and revised its guidance for wearing masks indoors to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The change comes two months after the agency eased its mask advice, declaring that fully vaccinated people no longer had to cover up at indoor public places. Since then, the agency also said vaccinated adults and teens no longer needed to wear them at summer camps and schools.

A look at the latest developments:

WHAT CHANGED?

CDC officials announced that people who are fully vaccinated should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging — which is most of the country, or more than 60% of U.S. counties. Masks generally aren't needed outdoors.

The agency also said everyone — teachers and students — should go back to wearing masks in schools, whether the virus is surging in your community or not.

The CDC wasn't the first to call for the return of masks. In recent weeks, a number of cities and towns in hot spots have brought back indoor mask rules. The list includes municipalities ranging in size from Los Angeles to Provincetown, Massachusetts. More places, as well as businesses, took steps to join the list after Tuesday's CDC announcement, including Kansas City and the state of Nevada.

WHY THE CHANGE?

It's all because of the highly contagious delta version of the virus, the CDC said. That variant is driving surges of COVID-19 in much of the country and now accounts for more than 80% of infections. CDC officials said new information about its spread forced them to reverse course.

The vast majority of new infections in the U.S. continue to be among unvaccinated people. Rarely, some vaccinated people do end up getting infected as well, although the vaccine cushions the blow and generally protects them from severe illness.

Previously, vaccinated people with “breakthrough infections” had low levels of virus and were unlikely to spread the virus much, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. But new data shows that isn't the case with the delta variant. Vaccinated people “have the potential to spread that virus to others,” she said.

WHAT DIDN'T CHANGE?

The guidance for anyone who hadn't gotten a COVID-19 vaccine stays the same: Masks are recommended indoors, pretty much everywhere.

Everyone — regardless of vaccination or location — should wear a mask while at airports or train stations, or while riding buses, trains or other public transportation.

Hospitals, stores and businesses may require masks, too.

The CDC did not explicitly change its guidance for summer camps, mostly because the season is ending and schools are opening soon.

WHERE ARE THE HOT SPOTS?

The new guidance is for areas with substantial or high virus spread, as shown on a CDC map. That means at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week.

New case rates are particularly high in the South and Southwest, according to the CDC tracker. In Arkansas, Louisiana and Florida, every county exceeds the CDC benchmark. And rates are high in all but a few counties in Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

