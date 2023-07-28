There are several methods local residents can use to curb not only the spotted lanternfly, but the Tree of Heaven plant that attracts the insect.

Lanternflies spread by hitching rides on trains, trucks or passenger vehicles. To stop this, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has placed Cumberland and 50 other counties in a quarantine zone that requires any shipment or movement of goods to be free of any life stage of the pest. Local residents can do their part in enforcing this quarantine.

“When you travel within and out of the quarantine zone, check your car and outdoor equipment for [lanternfly] nymphs and adults,” said Ellie Stuart, a consumer horticulture educator and master gardener coordinator for the Penn State extension office in Cumberland County. Examples of equipment include grills, outdoor furniture, landscaping supplies and lawn mowers.

“Keep your windows rolled up when you park,” Stuart said. “Don’t store things or park under infested trees. Don’t move firewood.”

The current zone covers much of Pennsylvania leaving only the northernmost counties free of the quarantine. Beyond travel, there are a number of nonchemical management practices that can be used at home.

Backyard solutions

The simplest control methods include hosing the insects down with blasts of water or stomping or swatting any spotted lanternfly on sight, Stuart said. Residents can also rig a commercial or homemade tree trap.

One kind of trap uses a plastic bag or jar container to collect the insects. Details on its construction can be found at https://extension.psu.edu/how-to-build-a-spotted-lanternfly-circle-trap.

Another kind of trap uses sticky bands around trees that include vinyl mesh netting to prevent birds and pollinators from having contact with the surface. For more details, visit https://extension.psu.edu/how-to-create-a-wildlife-barrier-for-a-spotted-lanternfly-sticky-band-trap.

Residents can also combat the lanternflies by providing a better habitat for such natural predators as spiders, birds and praying mantises.

Tackling the tree

Lanternflies are drawn to the Tree of Heaven, an invasive species of plant. Removing that plant can help control the insect population.

Mechanical methods, such as cutting or mowing, are not effective, because the Tree of Heaven produces large numbers of stump sprouts and root suckers, Stuart said. “When cutting the Tree of Heaven is necessary to remove potentially hazardous trees, it is best to treat [the plant] with a herbicide first, wait for symptoms to develop (approximately 30 days) and then cut.”

Hand pulling young seedlings of the Tree of Heaven is more effective when the soil is moist and the entire system can be removed, Stuart said. “To control Tree of Heaven, target the roots with systemic herbicides applied in mid- to late summer when the tree is moving carbohydrates to the roots. Herbicides applied to foliage, barks or cuts in stem are effective at controlling Tree of Heaven. Cut stump herbicide applications do not prevent root suckering and should not be utilized.”

Effective herbicides to use on the Tree of Heaven include dicamba, glyphosate, imazapyr, metsulfuron methyl and triclopyr. For most treatments experts recommend using herbicides containing the active ingredients glyphosate or triclopyr.

For more information on application methods, timing and product rate recommendations, read the full Penn State extension article on the Tree of Heaven at https://extension.psu.edu/tree-of-heaven.

Chemical methods

Lanternflies have been around for years as an invasive species. During that time, scientists have conducted research on countermeasures.

“You have options now,” said Shannon Powers, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. “We have products that are labeled for use on lanternflies.

“If you go that route, you have to consider whether the product is suited for your particular property,” she said, noting that some chemicals could adversely impact children, pets, nearby water sources and food plants.

When using chemicals, start with the least toxic options first, Stuart said. She cited as examples botanical oils and insecticidal soaps, which have little residual activity. Some products with these active ingredients may have organic labeling.

Beyond that, residents should use contact or systematic insecticides that are registered through the Environmental Protection Agency and have, as an active ingredient, chemicals such as dinotefuran, imidacloprid, bifenthrin, zeta-cypermethrin or carbaryl, Stuart said. These chemicals tend to have longer residual efficacy.

Hunt for egg masses

The current generation of lanternflies hatched from eggs that were laid in September through November. In the lead-up to spring 2024, local residents can do their part by searching for and disposing of spotted lanternfly egg masses.

Lanternfly females can lay their eggs on a variety of surfaces including cars, lawn furniture, yard equipment, rocks and trees. The typical egg mass has about 30 to 50 tiny eggs laid in rows and covered in what appears to be a grey smear of mud or wood putty.

To dispose of the egg mass, scrap it off using anything with a rigid edge, such as a credit card, pocket knife or garden spade. Residents are then encouraged to squash and crush the egg mass underfoot. People can also soak the egg mass in a plastic bag full of hand sanitizer.