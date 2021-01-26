Expansion of eligibility causing problems for Pennsylvania's COVID vaccine rollout

If so, this would largely obviate the purpose of phased vaccine roll-outs, which is to prevent health care providers from being inundated with vaccine requests that are difficult to triage.

It’s unclear why the Trump administration, in its final days, pushed for this to be done. Public health experts were somewhat taken aback, Cronin said, given that Azar’s recommendations were so far removed from the much more gradual rollout plan that they had been working with before.

“[The plan] was not what it is right now,” Cronin said. “That blindsided everyone when Alex Azar came out with that.”

Asked how to handle the situation on Tuesday, Wolf and acting state Secretary of Health Alison Beam stressed patience, and said that putting pressure on the federal government to ramp up delivery was the most effective solution.

“We’re not receiving enough doses of vaccine to meet the needs of Pennsylvania,” Wolf said.

However, federal data indicates that Pennsylvania has used only about half of the doses that have been delivered to it, a phenomenon that is not uncommon across the nation, although Pennsylvania does fare somewhat worse than other states in distribution.