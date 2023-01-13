Exhibitors show of variety of goats

HARRISBURG — Goats seem to have taken the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show by storm.

There’s a dairy goat show, a meat goat show, goat yoga and even a place where people can pay $5 to snuggle with a baby goat. Despite the fact that goat milk is the world’s most consumed milk and goat meat the world’s most eaten meat, neither have gone mainstream in this nation or state.

“The goat show today is going well but our numbers are lower than last year,” said Helen Snyder, Farm Show dairy goat superintendent. “We have 63 meat goats and 362 dairy goats.”

Josephine Johnson, 18, of Howe Township and her brothers Wyatt and Clay and sister, Krissy, brought 31 goats to the show and have 40 more at home. Josephine Johnson said their goats are mostly Alpine and Recorded Grades.

“We drink goat milk and also use it to make cheese and soap and to bottle-feed calves,” she said.

Four generations of Winfindales of East Hanover Township live on a 100-acre family farm, where they’ve had goats since 1999. Their breeds include Nubian, LaMancha and registered Nigerian Dwarfs. Jodi Winfindale, who has eight children and nine grandchildren, said the family has 40 dairy goats and a few meat goats.

Emercyn Winfindale, who has been around goats since she can remember, entered goats at the Farm Show along with twin brother, Isaiah, 16, and their sister, Delainy, 15.

“I just like goats,” she said, cuddling Wing Ding, her 11-day-old kid. “I’ve drank goat milk my whole life and think it tastes better than cow milk. It has a sweet note to it. You can drink it hot or cold, raw or pasteurized. It has a lot of nutrients in it.”

Snyder said goat milk contains more calcium, potassium and vitamins A and B6 than cow’s milk. It’s also easier to digest than cow’s milk because of its finer and softer curds.

“Babies and people who can’t tolerate cow’s milk can drink goat’s milk,” she said. “For parents, it’s way cheaper than formula.” Goat milk also is used in making cheese, soaps and lotions, she said.

Goat meat also is nutritious, Snyder said, noting that it’s low in saturated fat and cholesterol and high in protein and iron. Yet many Americans never have tasted it.

The Northwest Hall on Thursday buzzed as a steady parade of dairy goats and their exhibitors made their way to the show ring. On display were such breeds as Alpines, sturdy goats who are good milkers; LaManchas, known for their tiny ears; Nubians, known for their long floppy ears; Nigerian dwarf, very small goats; and others.

The meat goat show will be at 8 a.m. Saturday.