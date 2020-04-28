Evictions could start up again May 11 under state Supreme Court order

If evictions resume in full next month, the physical dislocation of parts of the workforce could contribute to a double-dip downtown, economists have warned.

“The fact that they would remove that protection on May 11 just because some sections of Pennsylvania may or may not open or be able to ease some restrictions doesn’t make sense,” said Fetterman, citing the court’s own rationale for the eviction stay — that it was given “in view of the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We are concerned at that point that we’ll see an increase in evictions,” said Phyllis Chamberlain, executive director of the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania, a nonprofit advocacy group.

“None of us know the full extent of the economic fallout, but we know that unemployment will likely remain high,” Chamberlain said. “People who struggled before the pandemic are going to struggle after as well.”

Data available so far suggests that those who earn less are being impacted more severely by the pandemic. Those workers are also more likely to rent, making them especially vulnerable, although evictions also threaten homeowners whose mortgages have been foreclosed.