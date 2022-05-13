Ever Grain, Troegs grab marketing honors for beer can/bottle designs

Ever Grain Brewing Company in Camp Hill picked up four awards and Troegs Independent Brewing in Hershey added three awards in the 2022 Craft Beer Marketing Awards announced this month.

The Craft Beer Marketing Awards were established in 2019 to honor craft breweries for in the marketing realm of the brewing industry, with Crushie awards in categories that include “Best Can Design,” “Coolest Taproom,” “Best Website Design” and “Best Use of Social Media."

A judge panel of over 500 industry professionals from over 24 countries around the world evaluated entries in over 40 categories.

Winners in each category are awarded a CBMAS Crushie Award. Platinum and Gold Crushies are awarded to winners in each region. Global Crushies are awarded to winners who opt-in to be judged at a global level in addition to their regional entry.

Ever Grain and Troegs grabbed their awards in the Pennsylvania/Delaware region.

Pennsylvania awards

Best Can or Bottle Design/Hard Seltzer (all sizes)

GOLD CRUSHIE: Hoot Design Studio - Tahoe Tessie Hard Seltzers/Record Street Brewing Company - Artist: Jen Borror (York, PA/Reno, NV)

Best Original Video/Series

PLATINUM CRUSHIES: Troegs Independent Brewing (Hershey, PA); Video Link - https://vimeo.com/user43330162

Best Brand Identity/Unique Logo Design

PLATINUM CRUSHIE: New Trail Brewing Co. - Designed by Ryan Keates @ Foxduck Design (Williamsport, PA/Lancaster, PA)

Best Bottle Design/7-21oz (207 621ml)

GOLD CRUSHIE: Ever Grain Brewing Co. - Gordium Blonde Ale (Camp Hill, PA)

Best Can Design/32oz Crowler (947ml)

GOLD CRUSHIE: Bent Run Brewing Co. (Warren, PA)

Best Can Design/Collaboration (all sizes)

PLATINUM CRUSHIE: Warwick Farm Brewing - Tröegs Independent Brewing (design credit: Brian Phillips Creative) (Jamison, PA/Hershey, PA)

GOLD CRUSHIE: Ever Grain Brewing Co. - Abomz World Cereal Milk Stout (Camp Hill, PA)

GLOBAL CRUSHIE: Warwick Farm Brewing - Tröegs Independent Brewing (design credit: Brian Phillips Creative) (Jamison, PA/Hershey, PA)

Best Original Video/Cause-related

GOLD CRUSHIES: First Sip Brew Box - First Sip Studios / She Knows Beer (Pittsburgh, PA); Video Link - https://youtu.be/xvDVrZ3e-vM

Beer Marketing Wild Cards/Best Tap Handle

PLATINUM CRUSHIES: Allusion Brewing Company (Vandergrift, PA)

Beer Marketing Wild Cards/Unique Beer Flight Presentation

PLATINUM CRUSHIES: Allusion Brewing Company (Vandergrift, PA)

Best Can Design/Best Beer Series

GOLD CRUSHIES: New Trail Brewing Co - State Park Series (Williamsport, PA)

Best Can Design/16-20oz (473 592ml)

GOLD CRUSHIES: Ever Grain Brewing Co. - Moire Eel Double IPA (Camp Hill, PA)

GLOBAL CRUSHIE: Ever Grain Brewing Co. & Moire Eel Double IPA (Camp Hill, PA)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

