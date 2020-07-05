Ever Grain found winning formula before pandemic shut bars, restaurants

An important factor of their relationship is that everybody is able to voice their opinions, Fromm said.

“We want to disagree, you know you don’t want somebody just to be a yes person because you’re not going to get a better product, which is the ultimate goal,” Fromm said, adding that, “Most of the time these guys are right on, and certain ideas we present to them, but at the end of the day they’re on the same page as us. They do an awesome job.”

Although brews are not created with a particular audience in mind, as customers will find something they want to try, a lot of IPAs are made since they remain popular. There are always one or two sour beers on tap along with a few lagers, and flavors are always being switched out, Testerman said.

Sometimes new flavors are influenced by ingredients. At the moment Testerman said they are trying to make a beer with honey because of the 60 pounds from their first harvest at their new sour ale brewing facility in Upper Allen Township, which they call the Farm.

After beer is brewed at the brewery, it ages at the Farm, where in addition to the bees for honey production, there are chickens, a garden from which the chef takes ingredients, and fruit trees. The plan is that the trees will eventually provide fruit for use in their beer, said Testerman.