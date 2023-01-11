Events scheduled through last days of Farm Show

Mary Klaus
For The Sentinel
A cow licks her one-hour-old calf clean in the Pennsylvania Farm Show's Calving Corner Monday afternoon. The center allows PA Farm Show visitors to watch cows give birth to their calves.
Maddie Seiler
HARRISBURG - Whoever said they saved the best for last must have been talking about the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
The Cumberland County 4-H Drill Team, which for decades performed during the first couple days of Pennsylvania’s version of a state fair, this year is scheduled at noon on the last day, just five hours before the eight-day show closes.
Held in the state Farm Show Complex at Cameron and Maclay streets, the show is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, the closing day.
Although admission is free, parking costs $15 a vehicle in the Farm Show lots off of Elmerton Avenue and at HACC. Free shuttle service and handicapped parking are available.
If you didn’t get to the Farm Show during the first five days, there’s still good stuff left, though you might have missed the high school rodeos, horse pulling, sheep-to-shawl contest and the state’s largest square dance.
Yet the 24-acre complex still has plenty of room for visitors to check out the animals and exhibits, enjoy the entertainment and attend everything from goat and dairy cattle shows to the best pork chop competition. Visitors also can attend – and sample — delicious, homemade oatmeal raisin cookies at the contest on Friday.
The last three days of the show tend to be slightly less crowded than the first five, although crowds on closing day can be overwhelming. After all, it’s never too late to visit the Farm Show!
Here is a look at special events on the final three days:
Thursday 8 a.m., Junior dairy goat showmanship, Northwest Hall. 10:30 a.m., Horse shoeing and sheep shearing demonstrations, Equine Arena. Noon, Army vs. Navy cook-off, Culinary Connection stage in the Main Exhibition Hall. 1 p.m., Exceptional rodeo, New Holland Arena. 3:30 p.m., Junior Dairy Cattle Showmanship, Equine Arena. 3:30 p.m., Junior Meat Goat Showmanship, Northwest Hall. 5 p.m., Junior meat breeding goat show, Northwest Hall. Friday 8 a.m., Open sheep show, Small Arena. 8 a.m., Dairy cattle show, Equine Arena. 8 a.m., Open dairy goat show, Northwest Hall. 1 p.m., the Best Pork Chop competition, Culinary Connection stage in the Main Exhibition Hall. 2 p.m., Supreme Champion of Dairy Breeds, Equine Arena. 5 p.m., Oatmeal raisin cookies contest, Main Exhibition Hall. Saturday 8 a.m., Boer goat Show, Northwest Hall. 9:30 a.m., Farm Class Horse Pulling, New Holland Arena. Noon, Cumberland County 4-H Drill Team Demonstration, Equine Arena. 1 p.m., Apple Sale, Main Exhibition Hall. 5 p.m., 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show closes.
Photos: Scenes from the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show Monday in Harrisburg
Abigail Rosenberry, of Newville, center, shows her first-in-class-winning Boer goat during competition on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Farm show families prep their animals and grab a little shut-eye when they can ahead of a long day of competition at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Graham Adams, 8, of Shippensburg, pats his black Angus before showing in competition during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A selection of apples on display on Monday at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pigs rest in beds of fresh shavings in their stalls at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex on Monday during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A goat is brought into the stalls at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex early in the morning on Monday during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Contestants prepare for the goat judging competitions during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Contestants prepare for the goat judging competitions during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Addison Singleton, 20, of Tioga, West Virginia, blow-dries a freshly washed cow ahead of a day of competition at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cattle are led to their stalls at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex early Monday during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A competition pig goes for a stroll while it waits for judging events during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Sarah Hohman, 15, center, gets help preparing her Boer goat for competition from Scott Miller, left, and Tish Miller, right, all of Carlisle, at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Competitors wait with their goats for judging at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Brayden Myers, 18, of Carlisle, waits to enter the ring during a goat judging competition at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Kali Troyer, 20, top, and Janel Rankin, both of Centerville, prepare their shorthorn for showing during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Visitors stop to pet an alpaca during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Gracie Trout, 10, of Tarrs, prepares her Boer goat for showing during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jackson Houldsworth, 14, right, and Christopher Kelley, 10, both of Newville, march their goats back to their pens before showing during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Ellen Long of Three Springs sits for a moment with a Boer market goat during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Visitors eat at the food court during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A Boer goat takes a big stretch in its pen during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Contestants prepare before a goat judging competition during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
John Hausner of Dover, puts the finishing touches on a black Angus before showing at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Ryder Espey, 4 months, of Dawson, watches the goat judging competition during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A giant chincilla rests in its cage during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Visitors take in the exhibits in the Main Hall during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Ted and Brenda Summers of Shippensburg, look over the root vegetable display during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Sherry Hagerty of Altoona, left, meets an alpaca as Bonnie Ebersole of Holidaysburg, back, takes a picture during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Visitors look over potted and hanging plants during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Competitors prepare for judging during the Open Beef-Angus and Limousin event at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Competitors line up for judging during the Open Beef-Angus and Limousin event at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Visitors inspect a mountain of potatoes at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
