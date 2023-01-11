Events scheduled through last days of Farm Show

HARRISBURG - Whoever said they saved the best for last must have been talking about the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The Cumberland County 4-H Drill Team, which for decades performed during the first couple days of Pennsylvania’s version of a state fair, this year is scheduled at noon on the last day, just five hours before the eight-day show closes.

Held in the state Farm Show Complex at Cameron and Maclay streets, the show is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, the closing day.

Although admission is free, parking costs $15 a vehicle in the Farm Show lots off of Elmerton Avenue and at HACC. Free shuttle service and handicapped parking are available.

If you didn’t get to the Farm Show during the first five days, there’s still good stuff left, though you might have missed the high school rodeos, horse pulling, sheep-to-shawl contest and the state’s largest square dance.

Yet the 24-acre complex still has plenty of room for visitors to check out the animals and exhibits, enjoy the entertainment and attend everything from goat and dairy cattle shows to the best pork chop competition. Visitors also can attend – and sample — delicious, homemade oatmeal raisin cookies at the contest on Friday.

The last three days of the show tend to be slightly less crowded than the first five, although crowds on closing day can be overwhelming. After all, it’s never too late to visit the Farm Show!

Here is a look at special events on the final three days:

Thursday

8 a.m., Junior dairy goat showmanship, Northwest Hall.

10:30 a.m., Horse shoeing and sheep shearing demonstrations, Equine Arena.

Noon, Army vs. Navy cook-off, Culinary Connection stage in the Main Exhibition Hall.

1 p.m., Exceptional rodeo, New Holland Arena.

3:30 p.m., Junior Dairy Cattle Showmanship, Equine Arena.

3:30 p.m., Junior Meat Goat Showmanship, Northwest Hall.

5 p.m., Junior meat breeding goat show, Northwest Hall.

Friday

8 a.m., Open sheep show, Small Arena.

8 a.m., Dairy cattle show, Equine Arena.

8 a.m., Open dairy goat show, Northwest Hall.

1 p.m., the Best Pork Chop competition, Culinary Connection stage in the Main Exhibition Hall.

2 p.m., Supreme Champion of Dairy Breeds, Equine Arena.

5 p.m., Oatmeal raisin cookies contest, Main Exhibition Hall.

Saturday

8 a.m., Boer goat Show, Northwest Hall.

9:30 a.m., Farm Class Horse Pulling, New Holland Arena.

Noon, Cumberland County 4-H Drill Team Demonstration, Equine Arena.

1 p.m., Apple Sale, Main Exhibition Hall.

5 p.m., 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show closes.

