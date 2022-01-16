Enthusiasts show off skills with tractor restoration at Farm Show

HARRISBURG – You never know what you’ll see when you walk through a junkyard.

Two years ago, Ethan Hauck walked through weeds in his great uncle’s junkyard, looked at a rusty 1959 International Harvester tractor and envisioned a beautifully restored piece.

He bought it for $1,000. After two years of hard work and $7,000 in parts, he was looking at a gleaming red tractor that could have come out of the showroom six decades ago.

“This tractor was a rusty mess, but it caught my eye because it was unique,” said Hauck, a Mifflinburg High School senior. “It was gas-powered instead of diesel. It also was Western style with the big rounded fenders that the wheat farmers used out west. It’s been a great project.”

Hauck brought his restored International 660 tractor to the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show and competed in the tractor restoration competition on Saturday. He said the tractor looked “pretty bad” when he first saw it.

“It had been used by Mennonites so it had steel wheels welded onto the hubs,” he said. “The transmission had broken bolts. The motor had a broken crank shaft and was rusted shut. The carburetor was gummed up. The front and back fenders were smashed in.”

Hauck, who was living on a 150-acre dairy farmer in New Berlin where his family also grows hay, corn, soybeans and small grains, saw potential. He towed it home three miles and began his research.

He learned that only 104 of the nearly 7,000 tractors in that International Harvester series were gas-powered. They sold new for $6,000 in those days. He then began to look for parts.

“I found some in the junkyard and some from an old tractor my dad had,” he said. “I’m very mechanical and was able to do most of the work myself, although some of my friends from ag class did wire brushing and other things.”

Hauck started working on the tractor at home. It wasn’t easy.

“The steel wheel had to be torched off and hammered off,” he said. “I discovered that it had the wrong motor for this tractor, so I got the right one and rebuilt it. I had to drain fluids out too.”

Eventually, he brought the tractor to his high school, where his agriculture classmates helped him with parts of the restoration. Along the way, Hauck learned the fine points of body work and rebuilding carburetors.

He spent several days hammering the smashed-in fenders to straighten them out. He said his favorite part was priming, painting and putting the tractor back together.

“I’ve been restoring tractors since I was 14,” Hauck said, adding that he restored a 1949 tractor back then. “So I knew some of what I had to do.”

His parents, John and Susan Hauck, expressed pride in their son’s abilities.

“From the time Ethan could walk, he followed me around in the shop,” his father said. “This tractor sat outside rusting for about seven years, but Ethan made it new again.”

Asked about his future plans, Hauck smiled. “I want to farm but also to open a tractor restoration business,” he said. “I’ll take this tractor to shows and parades for five or 10 years, then probably sell it.”

