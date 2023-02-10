An Enola teen died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south in Hampden Township Thursday, State Police said.

Jeffrey Suter, 18, was traveling in the center lane of the interstate near mile marker 61.3 at approximately 4 p.m., when he made an unsafe lane change into the right travel lane and lost control of the vehicle, police said.

Suter's 2008 Ford Mustang then exited the roadway on the right side and entered into the grassy berm where it came to a final rest, police said.

Police were assisted at the scene by the Cumberland County Coroner's Office and Suter's vehicle was towed from the area.