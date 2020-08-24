Enforcement officers issue COVID-19 violation notices to four Harrisburg region businesses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Liquor control enforcement officers issued four notices of violation over the weekend against licensed liquor establishments in the Harrisburg region for failure to follow COVID-19 mitigation requirements.

The state police officers, who work through the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, also issued 10 warnings to Harrisburg region establishments during a statewide sweep conducted from Friday through Sunday.

Officers checked 152 establishments in the region that includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Adams, Perry, York, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

Working out of nine regional enforcement offices, officers visited 1,410 licensed liquor establishments across the state to ensure that businesses are abiding by requirements that include social distancing, masking and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code.

Statewide, officers issued nine total notices of violation and 41 total warnings. As mandated by the liquor code, a notice of violation precedes the issuance of an administrative citation, which is civil in nature, and is intended to provide establishments with notification of the nature of the violation(s) discovered.