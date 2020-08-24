Enforcement officers issue COVID-19 violation notices to four Harrisburg region businesses

Liquor control enforcement officers issued four notices of violation over the weekend against licensed liquor establishments in the Harrisburg region for failure to follow COVID-19 mitigation requirements.
The state police officers, who work through the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, also issued 10 warnings to Harrisburg region establishments during a statewide sweep conducted from Friday through Sunday.
Officers checked 152 establishments in the region that includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Adams, Perry, York, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster and Lebanon counties.
Working out of nine regional enforcement offices, officers visited 1,410 licensed liquor establishments across the state to ensure that businesses are abiding by requirements that include social distancing, masking and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code.
Statewide, officers issued nine total notices of violation and 41 total warnings. As mandated by the liquor code, a notice of violation precedes the issuance of an administrative citation, which is civil in nature, and is intended to provide establishments with notification of the nature of the violation(s) discovered.
The investigation remains open during this period, pending review by the bureau. Because the investigation is ongoing, the names of those establishments issued a notice of violation are not released at that time.
Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere within the state, although the focus is often on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates. Among the requirements, all businesses and employees in the restaurant and retail food service industry authorized to conduct in-person activities must:
- Require customers to wear masks while entering, exiting or traveling throughout the restaurant or retail food service business. Face masks may be removed while seated. Employees must wear masks at all times.
- Provide at least six feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back.
- Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.
The Harrisburg region had the highest number of warnings and notices of violation over the weekend. The Philadelphia region was second with five warnings and two violations followed by the Punxsutawney region with three warnings and three violations.
Officers working out of the other six regional offices issued 23 warnings over the weekend. The Pittsburgh region reported six warnings, Wilkes-Barre five warnings, Erie four warnings, Allentown and Altoona had three warnings each and Williamsport had two warnings.
