EMS official voices concern over lack of funding during time of COVID-19 pandemic

While hospitals and health care workers have been a leading topic of discussion surrounding how the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, some haven’t thought about what those who are working in transportation to hospitals are handling.
As of Wednesday, there have been 141,290 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania with 7,805 deaths — that includes 1,634 cases and 73 deaths in Cumberland County. First responders on the scene for some of the county cases have been the local EMS stations, like Cumberland Goodwill EMS.
According to Nathan Harig, assistant chief of administration for Cumberland Goodwill EMS, the company has taken hits in the volume of calls and money since the start of the pandemic.
Harig said March 17 is the facility’s “COVID start date,” since that is when a lot of the EMS companies’ reporting features became available. Since that start date, Cumberland Goodwill has run 2,841 emergency 911 calls, according to Harig, with 181 of them being suspected COVID. Of those 181, 26 were confirmed positives — “admitted to a hospital or answered when we called to follow up,” Harig said — 37 were confirmed negatives, 26 were not tested and 92 were unknown.
“This actually plays a big part into our logistical concerns, because that volume is about 20-30% down — depending on which month you use to measure — from normal volume,” Harig said. “This isn’t unique to us, as regionwide and even nationally, we see people avoiding the hospital until significantly ill. So, while we are running less calls, many are more serious.”
According to Siobhan Reeser, a paramedic at Cumberland Goodwill EMS, most are waiting until the symptoms have gotten to their worst point.
“I have seen more people waiting longer to call 911, so generally they’re much sicker and in need of more help,” Reeser said. “When I ask them why did they wait so long, their answer is that they were afraid to call 911 and go to the hospital because of COVID. But a lot of the time with these, people are so sick they’re basically on death’s door by the time they call, and I could have helped them way sooner.
“It wouldn’t be a life or death matter, and it wouldn’t necessarily mean being admitted to the hospital, which is what they were afraid of in the first place.”
The outcome of people waiting to call their local emergency service and forcing the call rate down is less funding for the service.
“Part two of this is that we’re funded based on reimbursements — less call volume means less funding,” Harig said. “Some federal funding was made available that helped during the early months of the pandemic, but state aid has yet to be received, although a small amount has been promised.”
Pennsylvania EMS officials expressed outrage after EMS agencies were left out of the state’s $50 million in hazard pay grants offered in August by the state government for COVID-19 relief.
The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development released a list of 639 employers that received the grants. None were EMS agencies.
Harig told CBS21 that being left out was a tough pill to swallow.
“There’s nothing more dangerous than being in one of these ambulances so close to someone who’s a confirmed positive patient for that duration of time,” Harig said. “To not be weighed against some of those other occupations is mind boggling almost.”
“Simply put, this extremely competitive program needed a structured priority list to ensure that the lowest-paying, most high-risk and public-facing jobs would take precedent during the application review process,” the Department of Community and Economic Development said in a statement to CBS21. “The application review team at DCED undertook a rigorous, expeditious and fair review process.”
It added that EMS agencies are eligible for CARES funding through their home counties, and Cumberland Goodwill did receive $5,000 from the county in a CARES Act Relief Grant.
“The big thing we’re struggling with though is when you pass the buck,” Harig said. “The HEROES Act is out here or there is other opportunities for funding. As first responders, you don’t have the option so say, ‘oh well let someone else handle it.’ When they call for help, we go. We’re asking for that from our government.”
