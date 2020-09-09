EMS official voices concern over lack of funding during time of COVID-19 pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While hospitals and health care workers have been a leading topic of discussion surrounding how the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, some haven’t thought about what those who are working in transportation to hospitals are handling.

As of Wednesday, there have been 141,290 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania with 7,805 deaths — that includes 1,634 cases and 73 deaths in Cumberland County. First responders on the scene for some of the county cases have been the local EMS stations, like Cumberland Goodwill EMS.

According to Nathan Harig, assistant chief of administration for Cumberland Goodwill EMS, the company has taken hits in the volume of calls and money since the start of the pandemic.

Harig said March 17 is the facility’s “COVID start date,” since that is when a lot of the EMS companies’ reporting features became available. Since that start date, Cumberland Goodwill has run 2,841 emergency 911 calls, according to Harig, with 181 of them being suspected COVID. Of those 181, 26 were confirmed positives — “admitted to a hospital or answered when we called to follow up,” Harig said — 37 were confirmed negatives, 26 were not tested and 92 were unknown.