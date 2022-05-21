EMS official: Closing Bellaire Drive could seriously impact safety around main Carlisle school district campus

Closing Bellaire Drive to through traffic could have a serious impact on safety at nearby intersections, an official with Cumberland Goodwill EMS said Thursday.

Assistant Chief of Administration Nathan Harig reacted to news that the Carlisle Area School District plans to permanently shut down public access to the drive effective June 13.

For years, motorists have been using the two-lane district-owned road as a shortcut between West Penn Street and Route 74/Waggoners Gap Road.

Closing Bellaire Drive would divert motorists accustomed to that shortcut to neighborhood streets, including two intersections that have a history of crashes and near misses, Harig said.

“That ups the risk of crashes and more responses for us as the ambulance service. There are no stop signs at all controlling traffic flow through the intersection of West North and Franklin streets,” Harig said. “It’s notoriously difficult to see that intersection because of the way the parking is.”

While there are flashing lights and a stop sign on Franklin Street, motorists turning right or left onto B Street have limited sight distance, creating a hazard that has led to multiple crashes, Harig said. “They [the motorists] wind up on the curb in front of the gas station.”

Harig referred to a convenience store and gas station on the northeast corner of Franklin and B streets. That crossroad is just east of where B Street turns into Waggoner’s Gap Road and west of where a roundabout is being constructed for the intersection of B and North College streets.

Workers coming from Perry County often use the Waggoners Gap Road to access Bellaire Drive as a shortcut to the West Penn Street-North Orange Street route they use to get to warehouses on the west side of Carlisle Borough, Harig said.

Closing Bellaire Drive should be coordinated with Carlisle Borough and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, he said. “It is one of those things that would have benefitted from a traffic study,” Harig said. To his knowledge, nobody from Cumberland Goodwill EMS was brought into the loop regarding the decision to close road.

“They [the district] reached out to us and indicated that they were likely to close this private road,” Borough Engineer Mark Malarich said. “We are in the process of doing some traffic studies before the road is closed to get an appreciation for the timing and number of vehicles that travel that lane. We recognize that in the future, the majority of those vehicles will need to go elsewhere.”

The first phase of a traffic study started Friday after the borough received permission from the district to place traffic counter devices along Bellaire Drive, Malarich said. “We plan to take that data and move out to some of the intersections to see if there is anything the borough would need to do to change the traffic controls at those intersections.”

Because B Street is a state road, the borough would need PennDOT approval before any improvements are made to the Franklin Street intersection, Malarich said. Since Franklin and West North streets are borough-owned, PennDOT approval would not be needed to change the traffic controls at that intersection, he said. The traffic study is being done by borough staff.

Beyond the traffic impact, there is the effect the closure will have on response times and emergency routes that have been planned out ahead of time by Cumberland Goodwill and other first-responders, Harig said.

Harig outlined a what-if scenario involving an emergency at Bellaire Elementary School, which is directly across from the entrance to Wilson Middle School where Bellaire Drive intersects with Waggoner’s Gap Road.

Currently, an ambulance from UPMC Carlisle could use Ritner Highway to access North Orange Street to West Penn Street to Bellaire Drive and beyond to the elementary school. But the closure of Bellaire Drive would force an alternative route that could impact the arrival and departure times of the ambulance in a situation where minutes count.

“When you say you’re closing it off to public traffic ... how closed is closed is really the question,” Harig said. “Will there be gate access [for emergency vehicles]?”

District Director of Operations Eric Sands was unavailable for comment by press time Friday. The Sentinel contacted him on Thursday and Friday to respond to safety concerns brought up by Harig.

Bellaire Drive runs through the middle of the main district campus in a route that connects the Carlisle High School complex in the south to Wilson Middle School in the north.

Signs advising motorists of the pending closure have been posted at both ends of the center portion of the route that passes between the football stadium and a grass field that is scheduled to be replaced by artificial turf this summer.

On Tuesday, Sands issued a letter to district personnel explaining the two main reasons for the closure. “First, the closure is necessary for the construction of the new artificial turf field on the east side of Bellaire Drive,” Sands said. “Secondly, closing Bellaire Drive to through traffic will increase the safety on our high school campus. Bellaire Drive … creates unnecessary vehicular traffic between our buildings often compromising the safety of our students.”

School Board President Paula Bussard brought up the safety concerns at a recent public meeting. While the district has a raised and covered walkway connecting the Swartz and Fowler buildings of the high school complex, there is still a lot of back-and-forth by pedestrians across Bellaire Drive, Bussard said. “Some people do not drive the speed limit.”

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.