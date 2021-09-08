 Skip to main content
Employment Skills Center to offer free digital literacy class
Employment Skills Center to offer free digital literacy class

The Employment Skills Center in Carlisle.

The Employment Skills Center in Carlisle announced that it will offer a free digital literacy class for adults looking to learn computer skills for a new career path.

The new program was made possible through a state Department of Labor & Industry grant designed to help job seekers develop digital literacy skills needed to be successful in today's workforce. The Employment Skills Center in partnership with SCPa Works and Harrisburg University was awarded the grant.

Residents of Cumberland County can take the classes, which will include instruction in digital literacy, internet and computer safety, software applications and workplace skills. Participants will also be eligible to receive support services, along with job search, resume and application assistance with the help of Cumberland County CareerLink.

The first two classes will be offered between Sept. 27 and Oct. 7 and from Nov. 8 to Nov. 18. 

Those interested in participating can call the Employment Skills Center at 717-243-6040 or visit employmentskillscenter.org.

