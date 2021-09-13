 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emergency repairs to close Interstate 81 northbound in Cumberland County Tuesday
0 Comments
alert top story

Emergency repairs to close Interstate 81 northbound in Cumberland County Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PennDOT logo

One lane of Interstate 81 northbound in Cumberland County will be closed Tuesday for crews to make emergency shoulder repairs, PennDOT announced Monday.

Weather permitting, the contractor will close the right lane of northbound I-81 at mile marker 32.9. The closure is expected to be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. so shoulder repairs can be completed. Drivers should be alert and drive with caution through the area.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This work is within the limits of a pavement preservation project which includes milling, resurfacing, base repairs, concrete patching, guiderail upgrades, pavement markings, and minor bridge work on I-81 in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton, and Penn townships.

The work limits for this project are from the Franklin County Line in Shippensburg Township to the Kutz Road bridge in Penn Township, Cumberland County.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $26.48 million project.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the 'MooLoo,' the cow potty training device that could reduce agricultural emissions

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News