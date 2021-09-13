Emergency repairs to close Interstate 81 northbound in Cumberland County Tuesday

One lane of Interstate 81 northbound in Cumberland County will be closed Tuesday for crews to make emergency shoulder repairs, PennDOT announced Monday.

Weather permitting, the contractor will close the right lane of northbound I-81 at mile marker 32.9. The closure is expected to be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. so shoulder repairs can be completed. Drivers should be alert and drive with caution through the area.

This work is within the limits of a pavement preservation project which includes milling, resurfacing, base repairs, concrete patching, guiderail upgrades, pavement markings, and minor bridge work on I-81 in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton, and Penn townships.

The work limits for this project are from the Franklin County Line in Shippensburg Township to the Kutz Road bridge in Penn Township, Cumberland County.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $26.48 million project.

