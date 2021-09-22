Emergency personnel recognized for rescue of man from Mechanicsburg fire

Even more fortunate, at a time when many volunteer companies are seeing their ranks thin with age, Mechanicsburg had a contingent of young recruits on hand at the critical moment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At ages 19 and 22, respectively, Archer and Toddes were the search team to first locate Troxell, Neff said. The Aug. 3 incident was Archer’s first fire after moving up from a junior member to a fully trained interior firefighter; Toddes, who started as a junior volunteer at age 14, also works as an EMT and is going to nursing school.

“There’s nothing better as an incident commander than when Savannah says ‘I got it, chief,’” Neff said.

Toddes said she first saw Troxell’s shorts on the stairs, where he had collapsed; she and Archer immediately began pulling him down, and other firefighters arrived to help carry him out of the building. At that time, Neff said, much of the second story of the duplex was engulfed in thick, black smoke.

Archer said there wasn’t much going through his head at the time, “just the training.”But even after rehearsing rescues many times, the real thing is different, Toddes said.