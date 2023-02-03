Sentinel Staff
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at Motel 6 in Upper Allen Township Friday night.
Flames and billowing smoke were visible from the hotel in the 300 block of Cumberland Parkway around 6:45 p.m.
Fire crews were still on scene as of 9:15 p.m. and flames were out, but no details were available for the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.
Sirens for Service: Hear what Midstate fire, police and ems workers have to say about their jobs
Sirens for Service features Wes Gingrich with Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company
JoEllen Wiser discuses her role with Friendship Hose Company in Newville
Lt. Sean Ryan discusses his role with Carlisle Fire and Rescue Services
Sirens for Service features Jamie DiMartile with the Carlisle Police Department
Watch Now: Sirens for Service features Olie Mick with Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company
Watch Now: Sirens for Service features Joseph Todaro with the Carlisle Police Department
Watch Now: Sirens for Service features Interior Firefighter Billy Sellers with Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.
Watch Now: Sirens for Service features Jeremy Fox with Cumberland Goodwill EMS
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.