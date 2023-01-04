Work underway to celebrate 100th edition of the Oracle, Carlisle High School's yearbook

Oracle timeline In the past century, the Oracle yearbook has been the topic of numerous stories published in The Sentinel newspaper. The following timeline is based on a sampling of coverage downloaded and edited from newspapers.com: Nov. 22, 1924 – The Sentinel reported that Kenneth Waggoner was elected editor-in-chief of the Oracle by the Carlisle High School senior class. “He is taking his last year of the commercial course,” the story reads. “Kenny played on the football squad. He will be captain of the Green and White basketball team this year. You will generally find him with a smile on his face and an expression that makes you wish to know him.”

Helen Barnitz had a sunny smile and cheerful disposition that made her stand out among the students of Carlisle High School's Class of 1917.

Meanwhile, fellow senior George William Shughart had a knack for writing poetry in study halls, composing verses that he would commit to memory and later recite to his close-knit circle of friends.

Over the course of 99 editions, the yearbook that became the Oracle has been a source of fond memories for thousands of Carlisle alumni.

Now as the calendar turns to 2023, the staff is working to make the 100th edition its own source of school pride.

“I’m a little nervous,” said Charlie Carlton, a senior and co-editor. “We have to make a good product for everybody. But I’m also excited to show off what we’ve been working on the last few months.”

History lesson

To prepare themselves for the work ahead, staff members researched the Oracle and reviewed past yearbooks for ideas.

“The first [bound] edition was in 1917,” said Dana Smetana, an English teacher making her debut as Oracle adviser. “Before that, they used to do paper handouts and pamphlets.”

For whatever reason, the second bound edition came out in 1924, Smetana said. Seniors were the only students who produced the yearbook, so much of the content focused on them, she said. Today, students in grades 9-12 are on the staff.

Back then, every class member had a small write-up that went with their senior photo. Many students had a nickname that carried over into the paragraph that summarized the collective memory that classmates had of them. Often, each entry included a quote that illustrated a personality trait or quirky habit.

“Some of them were snarky,” said Odessa Cruz, a junior working as a photographer and reporter for the 100th edition. “Everybody seemed very familiar with each other. People were more connected. They knew everybody.”

Early Oracles featured a lot of writing because photos were expensive to take and to process, Smetana said. Every graduating class had its own song, poem, history, motto, colors and flower. There was a class prophecy that predicted the future of the graduates along with a class will where seniors bequeathed items and ideas to underclassmen.

Features came and went. By 1936, a hardbound cover replaced the cardboard of prior editions, Smetana said. Gradually, the number of pages increased as did the emphasis on photo spreads.

While early editions published a group photo of each freshman, sophomore and junior class, later editions included mugshots of every student with the roster of names. Where once there were few sports and scant mention of school clubs, now there are entire sections devoted to athletics and extracurricular activities.

Tie-ins to the past

“Our whole theme is keeping it 100,” Smetana said. “We’re going to create a class will. Our cover will have the original crest with the [school] motto in a traditional font.”

From the start, the staff wanted to make the 100th edition classy and formal, Carlton said. “We’re going to implement features that were in old yearbooks to show the history that Carlisle has been through.”

One idea being explored is a timeline of Oracle covers to show how the styles have changed over the decades. An accomplishment of the current staff will be the return of senior quotes, a practice that was discontinued in 2013, Carlton said. That required some negotiation between yearbook leadership and Michael Black, director of secondary operations for Carlisle Area School District.

“After many meetings and various emails, we finally settled on guidelines,” Carlton said. “The quote will be underneath the senior photo. They get 100 characters to write any message they want.”

Junior Sophie Mohr, a writer and photographer, said the staff is connecting the 100th edition with Herd 100, an orientation program held every year for incoming freshmen.

“It started in 1999,” she said of the program. “We’ve asked some of the teachers what has changed. I love taking pictures and talking to people. I’ve always wanted to be involved in the yearbook.

“We all had to work together,” Mohr said. “It was very difficult for some people. Our very first meeting, everyone was very quiet and working by themselves. Now, we’re very comfortable with walking around and saying ‘This needs to be changed’ and ‘Hey, what do you think of this?’”

“We’re trying to give it that nostalgic vibe,” Cruz said. “We’ve had a lot of fun. We didn’t know each other before, but I think we’re really good friends now. We just want to make it personal.”

Yearbook family

Ken Walker of South Middleton Township was on the Oracle staff as a Class of 1954 graduate before serving as faculty adviser of the yearbook from 1971 to 2004. As a student, his assignment was to hunt for ad revenue to help pay the production costs.

“We always had enough advertising,” Walker said. “We had businesses that would call us and say they were ready with an ad. When I was on, the yearbook was free. We had a thing called the Budget Club where students paid a quarter a week for so many weeks. With that, you got admission to all the sports events and dances. The pay-off was, at the end of the year, you got a free yearbook.”

As adviser, his job was to make sure that staff members stayed on task and made every deadline. The work had its share of pitfalls. One year, the staff decided not to run the traditional list of students voted the most popular, most likely to succeed, the cutest, the funniest, best dressers, etc. That decision created some controversy.

“The year after that, we put it back in because we didn’t realize how important that was for the kids,” said Walker, who was a business education teacher at Carlisle High School.

“Another thing we did was baby pictures of the seniors,” Walker said. “That was a big success. The parents enjoyed it. The kids laughed showing pictures of when they were a year old.

“We were the yearbook family,” he said. “It was very enjoyable working with the students. We met all of our deadlines. It speaks well of the school, the kids, the staff and advisers that this has gone on for 100 years.”

Even when he was adviser, there were companies that offered the school an online yearbook instead of the traditional hard copy. “We said no,” Walker said. “These young guys are keeping it going as something to hold in your hand.”

Oracle Timeline

In the past century, the Oracle yearbook has been the topic of numerous stories published in The Sentinel newspaper. The following timeline is based on a sampling of coverage downloaded and edited from newspapers.com:

Nov. 22, 1924 – The Sentinel reported that Kenneth Waggoner was elected editor-in-chief of the Oracle by the Carlisle High School senior class. “He is taking his last year of the commercial course,” the story reads. “Kenny played on the football squad. He will be captain of the Green and White basketball team this year. You will generally find him with a smile on his face and an expression that makes you wish to know him.”

Dec. 4, 1928 – The Oracle staff presented the high school with a large silver cup to be awarded to the winning class of the annual junior-senior debate. Last May marked the first time in years that a debate was held between the two classes. “The Oracle staff gave the cup so that these inter-class debates may be an annual event and so that a greater interest in debating may be stimulated in the school,” The Sentinel reported.

Nov. 12, 1931 – The Oracle staff presented “Living Pictures” as a fundraiser for its next edition. Under the direction of Luna Hartzell, art supervisor of Carlisle schools, reproductions of paintings hanging in famous international galleries will be portrayed by students selected from district schools.

June 2, 1937 – The Oracle staff distributed copies of the yearbook. The 100-page edition is dedicated to Spanish teacher Mary Bobb Karns and Coach Charles “”Dutch” Eby. An entire page is set aside in memory of teacher David E. Becker who died last fall.

Feb. 1, 1941 – At a meeting today, Carlisle High School seniors selected navy blue and white as the official class colors and the white carnation as the class flower. The motto will be “We work not for school but for life.” The selections made will be included in the upcoming edition of the Oracle. A secret ballot was held to select the best dressed, best looking and best all-around seniors.

June 1, 1942 – The Oracle is about to be distributed to Carlisle High School students. “The green Morocco bound volume contains the class will, log and calendar and is profusely illustrated with photographs,” The Sentinel reported. The Class of 1942 motto is “There is no such word as fail.” The colors are dark blue and gold and the flower is the yellow rose.

June 17, 1960 – Carlisle Area School Board awarded a contract to print the 1961 Oracle to Taylor Publishing Co. of Dallas Texas. The low bid on 820 copies of the 176-page edition came out to $3,397.

Oct. 15, 1960 – Carlisle High School placed first in the Columbia Scholastic Press Association annual contest for yearbooks for schools with an enrollment of between 501 and 900 students.

Nov. 28, 1962 – The Oracle received the Keystone, the highest award for a yearbook given by the Pennsylvania School Press Association. In addition, the latest edition received first-place ratings from both the Columbia Scholastic Press Association and the National Scholastic Press Association.

Oct. 11, 2008 – The Oracle placed first in its division as judged by the American Scholastic Press Association. The award-winning cover consisted of an assortment of small pictures of students and bears the words of last year’s theme, “Beneath the Surface.” “We’re creating a history book about this moment in time,” yearbook adviser Melissa Gallagher said. “The whole idea is just to bring them back to this moment in time.”

