Work could begin Oct. 2 on upgrading the tennis courts on the main campus of the Carlisle Area School District.

A crew from Lobar Associates of Dillsburg could set up the site the week of Sept. 25, Director of Facilities Karisa Lehman said. "It [the start-up] will not interfere with our large cross country invitational."

Weather permitting, the project should be substantially completed by late November, she said.

School board members agreed in June to pay Lobar $697,755 to resurface the four tennis courts behind Wilson Middle School and to construct two new courts at the same location.

Other upgrades include a viewing platform along with a handicapped accessible parking area and pathways to the courts.

The parking area and pathways will open public access to tennis matches while the platform would allow coaches and guests to view the upper and lower tennis courts simultaneously, which they can't do now.

The initial scope of work called for a new fence around the tennis courts. Revisions approved in June include a higher-grade fence because that area of the campus is prone to wind that could disrupt the flow of matches.

Revisions also include work to adjust the slopes of the existing courts to make sure the grade meets the proper standard for interscholastic competition. The slope is 1.5% when it should be about 1%, Director of Secondary Operations Michael Black said in June.

Currently, there are five tennis courts and one basketball court behind the Center for Careers and Technology portion of the Fowler building of Carlisle High School.

Those courts are old and worn-out with issues that include the playing surface separating from the base, Lehman said. "We plan to repurpose that area at a later day. It could be additional parking, but we don't have a final decision."

In December 2021, the board approved a $3.19 million project that included the development of a multipurpose synthetic turf field across Bellaire Drive from the high school football stadium.

Completed in September 2022, the field was described as the first phase of a multiyear $9.1 million plan to improve athletic fields and facilities that share the main campus with the high school and Wilson Middle School.

Included in the $3.19 million first phase was $600,000 for the tennis court upgrades. However, the tennis court portion of the project was put on hold to allow for the completion of the turf field.

As of June, the district had about $660,616 left from the $3.19 million allocated for the first phase. At the time, Lehman suggested using that money to pay for the tennis court upgrades along with about $37,139 from other sources.

In June, board member Bruce Clash asked if the contract for the tennis court work would include a "rock clause" to account for the subsurface deposits that seem to crop up every time the district does a project on the main campus. The turf field required several change orders for rock excavation and removal.

Lehman told Clash that the quote for the revised scope of work included a cost not to exceed $20,000 for rock deposit excavation and removal.