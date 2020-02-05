Wolf visits Carlisle High School to promote program keeping students in state

The $200 million scholarship program is part of an initiative by Wolf to attack student debt. It would focus on lower- and middle-class students graduating from one of Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities.

Wolf wanted input on whether the program should cover more than just tuition to include such costs as books and room and board. He also wanted to know if students should commit to having a financial stake as a condition to be eligible for the scholarship that would take the form of a forgivable loan if the student agrees to stay in Pennsylvania for six years.