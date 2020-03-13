Wolf announces closure of all Pa. schools; Cumberland County districts release instruction details

Cumberland County schools will join schools across the state in closing for two weeks as the state works to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

After a few local schools reported their closures, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that all K-12 Pennsylvania schools will close for 10 business days, effective Monday. The Wolf administration has been working with school districts, as well as state and local officials, to gather input on the decision, and Wolf said they will reevaluate the need for closures at the end of 10 days.

"First and foremost, my top priority as governor — and that of our education leaders — must be to ensure the health and safety of our students and school communities," Wolf said. "As such, I am ordering that all schools in the commonwealth close for the next two weeks."

The order affecting more than 1.7 million school children, in public and private K-12 schools, came as confirmed cases in the state leaped to 33 from 22, including the first patient under 18.

Wolf said no district will be penalized if it fails to meet the 180-day or school hours requirement because of the closure.

Following the order, teachers' unions, the Pennsylvania School Boards Association and other school organizations released a joint statement supporting the move.