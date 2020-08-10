Wolf administration releases new guidance for school reopening plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State health and education officials released new recommendations Monday for school districts to use when deciding which instructional model to implement in response to changing levels of COVID-19 transmission in their counties.

Developedby the Pennsylvania departments of Health and Education, the recommendations rely on two standard metrics used by public health experts: incidence rate and the percent positivity of diagnostic testing. The metrics for every county are on the Health Department's COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

"These new reopening measures are guidance for our schools, and I strongly encourage all schools in Pennsylvania to follow them,” Pennsylvania State Education Association President Rich Askey said. “Doing so will ensure that Pennsylvania’s students, staff, and families stay safe, that we slow the spread of the virus, and that we know schools will be safe places to learn and work when the virus is under control.

"We’re grateful for the governor’s leadership and appreciate his commitment to keeping Pennsylvania’s students, educators, support professionals, and their families safe. His announcement today provides a clear pathway for school leaders who are struggling to decide whether it’s safe to reopen schools for in-person instruction."