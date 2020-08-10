Wolf administration releases new guidance for school reopening plans

State health and education officials released new recommendations Monday for school districts to use when deciding which instructional model to implement in response to changing levels of COVID-19 transmission in their counties.
Developedby the Pennsylvania departments of Health and Education, the recommendations rely on two standard metrics used by public health experts: incidence rate and the percent positivity of diagnostic testing. The metrics for every county are on the Health Department's COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
"These new reopening measures are guidance for our schools, and I strongly encourage all schools in Pennsylvania to follow them,” Pennsylvania State Education Association President Rich Askey said. “Doing so will ensure that Pennsylvania’s students, staff, and families stay safe, that we slow the spread of the virus, and that we know schools will be safe places to learn and work when the virus is under control.
"We’re grateful for the governor’s leadership and appreciate his commitment to keeping Pennsylvania’s students, educators, support professionals, and their families safe. His announcement today provides a clear pathway for school leaders who are struggling to decide whether it’s safe to reopen schools for in-person instruction."
“Children, parents and teachers across Pennsylvania asked for guidance and support months ago to ensure schools reopened safely and stayed open," Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus Spokesperson Jason Gottesman said. "Instead, they were given this late-in-the-game, patchwork approach to closing schools that provides no predictability or assurances; not for children, not for working parents, and not for educators.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other healthcare leaders have all noted the benefits to our children from a safe return to in-person education. Our children and our families deserve the best possible educational opportunities, not the additional confusion offered to them today.”
The new planning tool uses public health data and threshold measurements from the federal Coronavirus Task Force to designate each county as having a low, medium or substantial risk of community transmission. The level of risk aligns with recommended instructional models, including fully in-person, fully remote or blended/hybrid models that combine in-person and online instruction.
- Low risk when in-person or blended/hybrid instruction is advised applies to counties with less than 10 cases per 100,000 residents and less than 5% positivity rate in the last seven days.
- Medium risk when blended or remote instruction is recommended applies to counties with more than 10 but less than 100 cases per 100,000 residents or between 5 and 10% positivity rate.
- Substantial risk counties are those with more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents or more than a 10% positivity rate, and that is when full remote instruction is recommended.
As an example, Cumberland County has a positivity rate of 3% from July 31 to Aug. 6 and 27.4 cases per 100,000 people during that same period. That would put county schools in the medium risk category with blended or remote instruction as the recommendation.
According to the Associated Press, most of Pennsylvania's 500 school districts will be in the moderate category.
The Wolf administration unveiled the information after the state's school superintendents' organization challenged it to provide more detailed public health guidance.
The metrics and designations are intended to help schools make decisions during the school year and determine if and when to transition instructional models in response to changing conditions. While the threshold may change from week to week, the Health and Education departments recommend schools consider changing the models after observing two consecutive weeks of the same designation.
For example, a school offering a blended/hybrid model in a county identified as “moderate” might consider transitioning over to a fully in-person model if the county moves to “low” for two consecutive weeks. However, a significant or widespread outbreak may require a district to move to a remote-based instructional model more quickly. The Health Deparment will be on hand to assist schools should such an outbreak occur.
“Since unveiling initial public health guidance for schools earlier in the summer, both departments have engaged with superintendents and other education leaders regarding their questions and concerns,” said Matthew Stem, deputy secretary of education for elementary and secondary education. “With the continued uncertainty and varying infection rates across the state, school leaders have asked for additional guidance to help them make decisions about reopening schools.”
