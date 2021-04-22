With proposed 3% tax increase, CV school district still faces $6,643,334 deficit next year

Christopher indicated on Tuesday that the district will make a final decision about next year’s school police program as part of the school board’s final adoption of the district’s 2021-2022 budget scheduled to take place May 24. Earlier this year, the school board enacted a new district policy that would allow the district to hire its own police force as CV employees, as well as another new policy on the use of force listed as “applicable to school police officers.”

Also included in next year’s tentative budget approved this week are proposed improvements to the baseball and softball fields; an addition of CAOLA services and courses for around 200 Cumberland Valley Virtual Academy secondary students, $335,000 (charter school cost would be $3 million), and the addition of a CVVA guidance counselor and principal.

“David Gilbert, who has been an administrator at CVSD for several years, was named Principal of CVVA a few months ago and will be transitioning into the role over the next several months,” Christopher told The Sentinel on Wednesday. “Dr. Lyn Shaffer is currently serving as the acting principal of the Virtual Academy and has done an excellent job in that role this year. Dr. Shaffer will transition back into a Curriculum/Technology Integration role at CVSD at the end of this school year.”