With proposed 3% tax increase, CV school district still faces $6,643,334 deficit next year

A real estate tax increase could be on the horizon for property owners in the Cumberland Valley School District in the upcoming 2021-22 fiscal year.
On Monday night, the Cumberland Valley School Board tentatively approved a 2021-22 general fund budget that would increase the district’s real estate taxes from its current rate of 10.227 mills to 10.533 mills. Under the proposed tax rate, a property owner assessed at a district average of $264,758 would pay an additional $81.02 in real estate taxes next year.
The proposed 3% increase meets the full state index set for the district for the fiscal year that runs from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.
Despite a proposed tax increase and ongoing fiscal adjustments, the district still faces a projected deficit of for next year. Proposed expenditures are $161,321,926 while expected revenues total $154,678,592. To balance next year’s spending plan, district officials propose to tap into district budget reserves.
At Monday’s school board meeting, Superintendent David Christopher presented an overview of the district’s proposed 2021-22 fiscal plan that was previously presented at a special board budget retreat held March 27.
As projected, he said the district’s” major cost drivers” for the upcoming fiscal year are charter school costs at $1.25 million; health care costs at $574,000; increased staffing for the CV ninth grade academy, CV Virtual Academy and overall enrollment growth at $2.7 million; special education growth at $595,000; and technology infrastructure at $680,000.
Other cost drivers include district projects, including CV9 projects paid out of fund balance, $1.4 million; change to substitute management through substitute teacher service, $365,000; and 1:1 technology funding (hardware and software costs), $700,000.
As projected, next year’s proposed 3% tax increase would generate $2.47 million in additional district revenue. However, it still “may not provide any additional funding per student” according to the district’s 2021-22 enrollment projections. So far, the district is projecting its total enrollment to increase between 190 and 300 students for 2021-22. Currently, the district’s enrollment sits at 9,151 students.
As cited, an increase of 190 students next year would “provide the district with flat funding for increased student expenditures. An enrollment increase beyond 190 next year would decrease the district’s per-student expenditures.
Christopher said the district expects to receive “several additional amounts of stimulus funds under ESSER that we have allocated to us." Overall, the district is slated to receive around $5.6 million of COVID relief funds through the process, he said. This year, the district spent about $700,000 of prior stimulus funds for COVID-19-related cleaning protocols and for 1:1 technology of Chromebooks and iPads for students.
Meanwhile, the district has allocated $2.35 million in stimulus funds for funding projects for the upcoming school year’s tentative budget. The district’s remaining stimulus funds, projected at around $2.6 million, will be allocated to projects during the 2022-2023 school year.
"These will primarily be technology and curriculum related,” Christopher said.
The district’s proposed 2021-22 budgetary impact of initiating the CV ninth grade academy next school year includes additional staffing costs of $1.3 million. A total of 10 new professional staff now proposed would include instructors for art, tech ed, EDL, English, math, freshmen seminar, a school psychologist, plus 15 new support staff positions. CV9’s operating costs for next year are projected at $220,000.
At the high school, the district is proposing to hire two additional instructors for math and ELD at $148,000, while four additional positions at Mountain View Middle School totaling $296,00 are also projected. Actual positions are Mountain View, however, are yet to be determined based on next year’s CVVA enrollment numbers.
The district’s projected budgetary impact for business and operations in 2021-22 includes a transportation secretary $59,000 (reduces use of a contracted individual), a business office S-3 position $67,000; assistant business manager, $110,000; and two School Police Officers who would be hired as district employees, $133,000. The district is projecting to reduce next costs by replacing the district’s two school resource officers now contracted from Silver Spring Township Police with two new school resource officers who would be hired as district employees.
Christopher indicated on Tuesday that the district will make a final decision about next year’s school police program as part of the school board’s final adoption of the district’s 2021-2022 budget scheduled to take place May 24. Earlier this year, the school board enacted a new district policy that would allow the district to hire its own police force as CV employees, as well as another new policy on the use of force listed as “applicable to school police officers.”
Also included in next year’s tentative budget approved this week are proposed improvements to the baseball and softball fields; an addition of CAOLA services and courses for around 200 Cumberland Valley Virtual Academy secondary students, $335,000 (charter school cost would be $3 million), and the addition of a CVVA guidance counselor and principal.
“David Gilbert, who has been an administrator at CVSD for several years, was named Principal of CVVA a few months ago and will be transitioning into the role over the next several months,” Christopher told The Sentinel on Wednesday. “Dr. Lyn Shaffer is currently serving as the acting principal of the Virtual Academy and has done an excellent job in that role this year. Dr. Shaffer will transition back into a Curriculum/Technology Integration role at CVSD at the end of this school year.”
Currently, CVVA has an enrollment of more than 2,500 students, but, “We expect a much lower enrollment next year, but still expect several hundred students to enroll in CVVA for the fall” Christopher noted.