With parents worried about students' struggles, Mechanicsburg considers changes to summer academic programs

Summer academic programs will undergo some changes this year in the Mechanicsburg Area School District in the wake of a pandemic school year that posed academic challenges for students at all grade levels.

District administrators announced at a school board meeting last week that the district is fine-tuning plans for initiating summer academics options this year to better assist students needing “catch up” remediation work at their 2020-21 grade levels.

“When evaluating student performance, we have remained committed to providing additional supports to students throughout the school year," district business administrator Gregory Longwell told The Sentinel. "As we operated in a hybrid education model (this school year), we were bringing in struggling students in for additional face-to-face instruction. In addition, we have also been developing plans to offer additional support through the summer months."

The district began the 2020-21 school year using a hybrid instruction model that faced its first modification in November to resume in-person kindergarten instruction four days each week, with all but the high school eventually pivoting. At virtual school board meetings this year, parents spoke of remote students struggling against dropped or failing grades, depression and isolation, and even hating school.