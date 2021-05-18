With parents worried about students' struggles, Mechanicsburg considers changes to summer academic programs

Summer academic programs will undergo some changes this year in the Mechanicsburg Area School District in the wake of a pandemic school year that posed academic challenges for students at all grade levels.
District administrators announced at a school board meeting last week that the district is fine-tuning plans for initiating summer academics options this year to better assist students needing “catch up” remediation work at their 2020-21 grade levels.
“When evaluating student performance, we have remained committed to providing additional supports to students throughout the school year," district business administrator Gregory Longwell told The Sentinel. "As we operated in a hybrid education model (this school year), we were bringing in struggling students in for additional face-to-face instruction. In addition, we have also been developing plans to offer additional support through the summer months."
The district began the 2020-21 school year using a hybrid instruction model that faced its first modification in November to resume in-person kindergarten instruction four days each week, with all but the high school eventually pivoting. At virtual school board meetings this year, parents spoke of remote students struggling against dropped or failing grades, depression and isolation, and even hating school.
Although the district won’t realize the total effects the pandemic has cast on students this year until year-end academic results are calculated, parents’ comments already have given an indication. In response, the district is working to make new summer academic options as the second chance many students need now.
So far, the district plans to initiate a Summer Academic Support team this summer for eligible elementary level students. For this, a district team of “skilled educators” will visit students each week at their various community activities. Free scheduled visits also are available this summer for qualifying district students.
A plan to “modify” the district’s high school and middle school summer school programs this year also is in the works. “We are still developing the details around summer programming options and will begin advertising the opportunities (to district families) in coming weeks,” Longwell said this week.
The district is financing this year’s summer academic initiatives through its latest round of federal stimulus funds.
School board members appeared pleased with the overall plan as presented Tuesday.
“I think this is a good program that will benefit the entire population,” board vice president Brian Sanker noted.
“Maybe there’s a silver lining to this situation in that we may be able to continue these programs in the future,” school director Dawn Merris said.