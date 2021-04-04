With new aid, schools seek solutions to problems new and old

“With successful implementation, our students are going to have a better experience than they did before the pandemic,” Cardona said in an interview.

Districts with higher concentrations of poverty will get the largest sums. Public schools in some cities are expected to receive more than $1 billion, including Los Angeles and Philadelphia. The new money joins more than $67 billion made available to schools in other relief packages during the pandemic.

Schools must reserve 20% for summer programs and other efforts to address learning loss, but they expect to have wide flexibility in how to use most of the aid. With more than three years to spend the new money, school leaders are thinking big.

Officials in Boston say the aid will be used to reopen, recover and “reimagine what is possible for our students,” Kuder said. The money will help update aging buildings, but it could also be used to start new dual-language programs or revamp the curriculum, he said. Ultimately, officials plan to ask residents what changes they want to see.