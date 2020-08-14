With enrollment up, Saint Patrick School prepares for in-person classes this school year

The younger students were issued a device if needed one from the classroom inventory.

While some public schools could only offer enrichment activities, Saint Patrick was able to finish the 2019-20 year with lessons on new instruction and an enrollment of 320 students.

Enrollment up

The ability to maintain academic rigor during a pandemic drew the attention of some families new to Saint Patrick. As of Wednesday, enrollment has increased to 365 students.

The resulting boost in tuition income has helped the school buy the additional supplies, equipment and services it needs to safely disinfect and open the building to in-person instruction.

Whether the school remains that way depends on the spread of COVID-19. In meeting with the new families, Oliverio made no guarantees, saying that Saint Patrick would switch to fully remote if conditions warrant it.

This year, every student in grades K-2 will be issued an iPad or tablet while every student in grades 3-8 will be issued a Chromebook. Classroom capacity for most grades has been capped at 18 students and most desks are 4½ to 5 feet apart, Oliverio said. In some rooms, the only furniture is student desks. Everything else has been removed to allow for social distancing.