With enrollment up, Saint Patrick School prepares for in-person classes this school year

Saint Patrick Catholic School is gearing up to reopen for in-person instruction, five days a week, starting Aug. 24, Principal Antoinette Oliverio said Wednesday.
School officials said the school outside Carlisle not only weathered the pandemic, it added 45 students to its enrollment in the months between the outbreak of COVID-19 and the start of the new academic year.
“We’re doing awesome … super well,” Oliverio said. “Part of it is we took on precautions really early. When things started happening in China, I contacted the teachers and said, ‘Hey look, let’s get ready.’”
While there were naysayers at first — skeptical that the pandemic would spread to the U.S. — Oliverio said plenty of faculty and staff members were on board from day one to plan for all the what if’s and worst-case scenarios.
They were helped by an initiative that was already in motion to move the school technology-wise to a one-to-one model with each student being issued a laptop computer or other device.
The plan last school year was for students in grades 5-8 to learn how to use a Chromebook in the Google Classroom platform, Oliverio said. That phase of the initiative started in September 2019.
By mid-March, the structure was in place for the older students to pivot from fully in-person to fully remote learning in a matter of days, Oliverio said. “We never missed a beat.”
The younger students were issued a device if needed one from the classroom inventory.
While some public schools could only offer enrichment activities, Saint Patrick was able to finish the 2019-20 year with lessons on new instruction and an enrollment of 320 students.
Enrollment up
The ability to maintain academic rigor during a pandemic drew the attention of some families new to Saint Patrick. As of Wednesday, enrollment has increased to 365 students.
The resulting boost in tuition income has helped the school buy the additional supplies, equipment and services it needs to safely disinfect and open the building to in-person instruction.
Whether the school remains that way depends on the spread of COVID-19. In meeting with the new families, Oliverio made no guarantees, saying that Saint Patrick would switch to fully remote if conditions warrant it.
This year, every student in grades K-2 will be issued an iPad or tablet while every student in grades 3-8 will be issued a Chromebook. Classroom capacity for most grades has been capped at 18 students and most desks are 4½ to 5 feet apart, Oliverio said. In some rooms, the only furniture is student desks. Everything else has been removed to allow for social distancing.
“I feel confident that we can do this and keep them safe,” she said of the students. The only staff member not returning is a teacher’s aide who is caring for elderly parents. Each classroom is equipped with a camera that would allow for the livestreaming of lessons to homebound students.
“My biggest challenge is to keep that connection families have to the school,” Oliverio said. “We have an incredible sense of community and family here.” This will be a challenge given the mandate for social distancing and the wearing of face masks along with limits on large gatherings.
“Catholic schools can be creative,” she said. “The diocese [of Harrisburg] is working extremely hard to keep people connected to their faith and to education, athletics and extracurricular activities.”
Conditions nationwide
In a recent story, the Associated Press reported that Roman Catholic educators have an extra challenge in the struggle to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. They are trying to forestall a relentless wave of school closures that has no end in sight.
So far this year, financial and enrollment problems aggravated by the pandemic have forced the permanent closure of more than 140 Catholic schools nationwide, according to officials who oversee Catholic education in the country.
Three of the nation’s highest-ranking Catholic leaders, in a recent joint appeal, said Catholic schools “are presently facing their greatest financial crisis” and warned that hundreds more closures are likely without federal support.
“Because of economic loss and uncertainty, many families are confronting the wrenching decision to pull their children out of Catholic schools,” said New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Boston Cardinal Sean O’Malley and Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.
They urged Congress to include funding in the next pandemic relief bill for scholarship assistance for economically disadvantaged families to use at Catholic or other private schools. Many Catholic schools already have received substantial federal aide from the U.S. Department of Education and from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was designed to pay wages at businesses or nonprofits impacted by the pandemic.
Harrisburg Diocese
On average, enrollment has increased for Catholic schools within the Diocese of Harrisburg, according to Rachel Bryson, executive director of public relations. There are exceptions.
The Good Shepherd School in Camp Hill faced enrollment and financial challenges the last several years, Bryson said. “Due to these concerns, the parish made the difficult decision to suspend the 1-8 grades school program, but has plans to open an early learning academy in January.”
Lebanon Catholic High School in Lebanon and Holy Family in Berwick, Columbia County, also faced significant financial and enrollment problems for several years prior to the pandemic.
“The effects of the pandemic exacerbated these already challenging situations, leaving the local parishes and the diocese with no other option than to close the schools,” Bryson said. Most schools in the diocese followed a pattern similar to Saint Patrick.
“When in-person classes were suspended in March, our Catholic schools immediately jumped into action and transitioned to distance learning,” Bryson said. “Schools were closed on March 13 and reopened for distance learning on March 16. We relied on previously established plans for severe weather to help us get started.”
Since then, all the schools within the diocese have developed health and safety plans that include changes in class rotations, lunch operations and dismissal times and procedures. Each plan follows guidelines established by a diocesan task force that are based on the most recently available information from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“While we expect to return to school in-person in August, we are also simultaneously planning lessons for distance learning in the event that should be needed,” Bryson said.
