With COVID-19 surging, schools suspend in-person education

After successes in the beginning of the school year in mitigating the spread of COVID-19, public school districts are facing tougher challenges in light of record community cases and quarantined students and staff.

At least three school districts in Cumberland County have instituted or have plans for closures due to the rising number of cases.

On Sunday, Carlisle Area School District Superintendent Christina Spielbauer announced that all school buildings in the district will be closed through Nov. 30. Spielbauer said that the district has had 10 positive, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last six days, which have affected most of the buildings in the district. There are also several more tests pending, with some of those involving people with symptoms of the disease.

"We recognize this short-term closure impacts our families," Spielbauer wrote in a letter to parents. "It is our goal that by closing buildings for two weeks and shifting to remote learning, we will be able to reduce the number of cases in our district and our overall community."

Carlisle's announcement follows on the heels of Cumberland Valley School District, which closing one of its elementary schools through Nov. 30.