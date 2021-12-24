Wingin' It! will perform reunion show at Carlisle High School Tuesday night

An act from First Night Carlisle will take the stage Tuesday for a night of entertainment.

The comedy improv troupe Wingin’ It! plans to host a Sweet Sixteen reunion performance in the McGowan Auditorium of Carlisle High School starting at 7 p.m.

The two-hour show will feature more than 40 Carlisle High School alumni who were past performers of the group dating back to its start.

The purpose is to celebrate the legacy and ongoing success of Wingin’ It!, said Matthew Fahnestock, who founded the troupe as an English teacher in 2005. He is now a gifted support teacher at the high school.

“We’re hoping to have a big crowd for this,” he said. “We’re hoping for people who may be feeling the loss of First Night Carlisle. Everybody could use a laugh these days. It’s been such a high-stress, depressing couple of years.”

Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Audiences members are required to wear masks. Fahnestock chose McGowan auditorium because it is a large venue with space for the public to spread out. He timed the event for the week between Christmas and New Year’s when many alumni are home visiting family.

“We have people flying in from Arizona and Kentucky just for this event,” he said. “We have alumni who live in multiple countries and in states all over the map.”

During the show, Fahnestock plans to highlight some of the accomplishments of the 101 Carlisle graduates who have gone through Wingin’ It! over the past 16 years.

The performers will have time to practice Monday afternoon and Tuesday before the show. They will be grouped by year based on when they attended Carlisle High School.

“Some of them are a bit nervous about getting up there after all these years,” Fahnestock said. “They are rusty, but they are good. Some of this is like riding a bike. You don’t just stop being quick-witted.”

The format of the show will be a series of short-form improv games similar to what was featured on the TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Every game will layer conditions based on audience suggestions.

“The performers won’t know what would be coming at them,” Fahnestock said. “They just know what games they will be playing, but they don’t know what the content will be until they find out in that moment on the stage in front of everybody.”

